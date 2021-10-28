Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
The Epic Games Store is giving away DARQ for free this week. Amazon Prime Video is offering up to 6 months of Showtime for $5 per month. And QVC is selling the current-gen Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage for $88.
Better yet, new customers can knock that price down to $72 with the coupon code HOLIDAY).
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Media Streamers
Wireless audio
- AKG N60NC wireless over-ear-noise-cancelling headphones for $60 – JBL (via eBay)
- Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II Bluetooth speaker for $249 – B&H
Charging
- Anker Nano 18W USB-C wall charger for $12 – Anker (via eBay)
- RAVPower 10,000 mAh power bank for $23 – Newegg
Downloads & Streaming
- DARQ: Complete Edition PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Showtime subscription for $5 per month for up to 6 months – Amazon Prime Channels
Other
- Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) w/32GB for $88 – QVC ($73 for new customers w/coupon: HOLIDAY)
- Save up to $150 on SanDisk memory cards & flash drives – B&H