Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
The ODROID GO Advance Black Edition is a handheld game console with a 3.5 inch, 480 x 320 pixel display, a Rockchip RK3326 quad-core ARM Cortex-A35 processor, 1GB of RAM, and Linux-based software.
When Hardkernel launched ODROID Go Advance Black Edition last year it had a list price of $59. But as spotted by CNX Software, it’s currently on sale for half price as part of an early Black Friday promotion, which means you can grab one for less than $30.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Tablets
- Lenovo 10e Chromebook 10″ FHD tablet w/MT8183/4GB/32GB for $169 – Lenovo
- Lenovo 10e Chromebook 10″ tablet + case for $179 – Lenovo
- Lenovo 10e Chromebook 10″ tablet + folio keyboard case for $199 – Lenovo
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7″ Android tablet w/3GB/32GB for $130 – Amazon
Laptops
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $686 – Dell
- Dell Inspiron 14 w/Core i7-11370H/16GB/512GB for $764 – Dell
Storage
- SanDisk Extreme 2TB portable SSD for $250 – Amazon
- Samsung T7 1TB portable SSD for $140 – Amazon
- Toshiba Canvio Basics 4TB portable HDD for $85 – Amazon
Audio
- Anker Soundcore Bluetooth noise-cancelling earbuds w/neckband for $30 – Newegg (coupon: 93XSB44)
- Refurb Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ear wireless noise cancelling headphones for $170 – Secondipity (vie eBay)
Other
- ODROID-GO Advance Black Edition handheld game console for $30 – Hardkernel
- Apple TV 4K w/32GB for $120 – Woot
- Name your price for a bundle of up to 13 Sonic the Hedgehog PC games – Humble Bundle