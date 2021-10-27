Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

The ODROID GO Advance Black Edition is a handheld game console with a 3.5 inch, 480 x 320 pixel display, a Rockchip RK3326 quad-core ARM Cortex-A35 processor, 1GB of RAM, and Linux-based software.

When Hardkernel launched ODROID Go Advance Black Edition last year it had a list price of $59. But as spotted by CNX Software, it’s currently on sale for half price as part of an early Black Friday promotion, which means you can grab one for less than $30.

