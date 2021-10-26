Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Lenovo’s eBay store is often a good place to pick up discounted versions of the company’s laptops, tablets, and other gear and right now you can snag a 2.8 pound Lenovo ThinkBook 13s notebook with a 13.3 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel display, an Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD plus Windows 10 Pro software for $750.

A model with the same specs is currently on sale at the Lenovo website for $836, which means you can save $86 by purchasing from eBay… even though you’re giving your money to Lenovo either way.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Laptops

Media Streamers

Storage

Chargers & docks

Wireless earbuds

Downloads & Streaming

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

