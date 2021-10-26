Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Lenovo’s eBay store is often a good place to pick up discounted versions of the company’s laptops, tablets, and other gear and right now you can snag a 2.8 pound Lenovo ThinkBook 13s notebook with a 13.3 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel display, an Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD plus Windows 10 Pro software for $750.
A model with the same specs is currently on sale at the Lenovo website for $836, which means you can save $86 by purchasing from eBay… even though you’re giving your money to Lenovo either way.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- Lenovo ThinkBook 13s w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/512GB/Win10 Pro for $750 – Lenovo (via eBay)
- Lenovo Yoga 6 13″ convertible w/Ryen 5 5500U/8GB/512GB for $600 – Lenovo (via eBay)
- Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 13 FHD w/Core i3-10110U/4GB/64GB for $330 – Amazon (or Pentium 7505 for $359 from Best Buy)
Media Streamers
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $35 – Amazon
- Refurb Amazon Fire TV Cube for $75 – Amazon
- Apple TV 4K w/32GB for $125 – Woot
Storage
- WD Blue SN550 500GB PCIe NVMe M.2 2280 SSD for $42 – B&H
- QNAP TS-653D-4G-US 6-bay NAS for $550 – Newegg (coupon: 93XSB72)
Chargers & docks
- QGeeM 7-in-1 USB-C dock for $18 – Newegg
- Anker PowerCore Fusion 5,000 mAh power bank/wall charger for $24 – Amazon (coupon: ANKR1622J21)
Wireless earbuds
- JBL Endurance Peak sport true wireless earbuds for $40 – JBL (via eBay)
- Refurb Bose sport true wireless earbuds for $119 – Bose (via eBay)
Downloads & Streaming
- Halloween Sale on PC games for up to 90% off – Humble Bundle
- Kindle eBook Halloween week sale (books priced at $5 or less) – Amazon