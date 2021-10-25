Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

You can pick up a thin and light Acer laptop with an Intel Core i7 Tiger Lake processor for as little as $650 today, or snag a Dell XPS 13 for $686. Meanwhile Microsoft continues to offer discounts on previous-gen Surface Pro and Surface Go tablets, and Lenovo’s overpriced ThinkPad X1 Fold tablet with a foldable OLED display is a little less overpriced at the moment (but starting at $1400, it’s still probably a lot of money to ask for a tablet with a cool display but a mediocre processor).

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Laptops

Tablets

Storage

Headphones & earbuds

USB hubs & chargers

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

