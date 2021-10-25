Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
You can pick up a thin and light Acer laptop with an Intel Core i7 Tiger Lake processor for as little as $650 today, or snag a Dell XPS 13 for $686. Meanwhile Microsoft continues to offer discounts on previous-gen Surface Pro and Surface Go tablets, and Lenovo’s overpriced ThinkPad X1 Fold tablet with a foldable OLED display is a little less overpriced at the moment (but starting at $1400, it’s still probably a lot of money to ask for a tablet with a cool display but a mediocre processor).
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- Lenovo Chromebook 3 14″ w/MT8183/4GB/64GB for $129 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Yoga 6 13″ convertible w/Ryzen 5 5500U/8GB/512GB for $620 – Lenovo
- Dell XPS 13w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $686 – Dell
- Acer Swift 3 14″ laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB/256GB for $650 – Office Depot
- Dell Inspiron 7000 13″ convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/512GB + 32GB Optane for $700 – Best Buy
- Acer Swift 3 13.5″ laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB/512GB for $749 – Microsoft Store
- Lenovo ThinkBook 14 w/Ryzen 7 5700U/16GB/512GB for $798 – Lenovo
Tablets
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 for $600 and up – Microsoft Store
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 w/Core i5-1035G4/8GB/128GB for $650 – Best Buy
- Microsoft Surface Go 2 + Type Cover for $550 and up – Microsoft Store
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold 13″ OLED foldable w/Core i5-L16G7/8GB/256GB for $1399 – Lenovo
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold w/8GB/256GB/Win10 Pro + pen for $1599 – Lenovo
Storage
- WD Elements 12TB external desktop HDD for $200 – Newegg (coupon: SS2AAZ2528)
- Seagate portable 5TB USB HDD for $100 – Newegg
Headphones & earbuds
- Sennheiser Momentum 3 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $250 – Amazon
- JBL Live 660NC wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $100 – Best Buy
- Anker Soundcore Life Q30 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling over-ear wireless headphones for $70 – Newegg (coupon: 93XSA88)
- Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling over-ear wireless headphones for $60 – Amazon
- Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earbuds for $55 – Best Buy
- Skullcandy Indy Evo true wireless earbuds for $40 – Best Buy
- Anker Soundcore Life Note true wireless earbuds for $30 – Best Buy
USB hubs & chargers
- VAVA 8-in-1 USB-C hub for $30 – Newegg
- Mophie PowerStation Plus 12W 4,000 mAh power banks (3-pack) for $15 – meh