Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Yesterday Google launched its Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones with prices starting at $599, making them much more affordable than the flagship-class phones from other companies. Today OnePlus is matching that price – you can pick up a OnePlus 9 smartphone with a Snapdragon 888 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage for $599.
Don’t need a new phone? How about a tablet? Lenovo is offering discounts on a whole bunch of them, including the company’s 11 inch Tab P11 and Tab P11 Pus models.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Smartphones & Tablets
- OnePlus 9 w/SD888/8GB/128GB for $599 – Amazon
- Lenovo Tab P11 Plus w/MTK Helio G90T/4GB/64GB for $210 – Lenovo
- Lenovo Tab P11 Plus w/MTK Helio G90T/4GB/128GB/Android 11 for $230 – Lenovo
- Lenovo Tab P11 w/SD662/4GB/64GB/Android 10 for $210 – Lenovo
- Lenovo Tab P11 w/SDS662/6GB/128GB/Android 10 for $260 – Lenovo
- Lenovo Tab P11 Pro w/SD730G/4GB/128GB/Android 10 for $340 – Lenovo
- Apple iPad Pro 12.9 w/256GB for $999 – Amazon
- ONYX BOOX Note3 10.3″ E Ink tablet w/4GB/64GB for $500 – Amazon
Storage
- WD My Passport 1TB portable SSD for $110 – Best Buy
- Samsung T7 1TB portable SSD for $140 – Amazon
- Samsung T5 2TB portable SSD for $220 – Amazon
Wireless audio
- JBL Reflect Mini true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $75 – Amazon
- Sennheiser headphones & earbuds for up to 50% off – Amazon
- Tribit StormBox portable IP67 waterproof Bluetooth speaker for $35 – Amazon (clip coupon & use code: MFVFPPR8)
- Altec Lansing Porta Bluetooth IPX5 portable Bluetooth speaker for $19 – meh
Other
- Aluratek 1080p webcam for $30 – Best Buy
- Name your price for a bundle of eBooks – StoryBundle Magic and Mystery Bundle