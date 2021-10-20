Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Yesterday Google launched its Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones with prices starting at $599, making them much more affordable than the flagship-class phones from other companies. Today OnePlus is matching that price – you can pick up a OnePlus 9 smartphone with a Snapdragon 888 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage for $599.

Don’t need a new phone? How about a tablet? Lenovo is offering discounts on a whole bunch of them, including the company’s 11 inch Tab P11 and Tab P11 Pus models.

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus w/Helio G90T/4GB/128GB for $230

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Smartphones & Tablets

Storage

Wireless audio

Other

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.