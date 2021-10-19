Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Dell is selling an XPS 13 thin and light laptop with an Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage for $700. Lenovo has a Yoga 6 13″ convertible with an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor on sale for $575. And Walmart and Best Buy are both selling some low-cost Chromebooks for even lower prices than usual.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Chromebooks
- Acer Chromebook Spin 311 11.6″ HD convertible w/MT8183C/4GB/32GB for $149 – Walmart
- Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 11″ HD convertible w/MT8183/4GB/32GB for $149 – Best Buy
- HP Chromebook 14″ FHD w/Celeron N3350/4GB/64GB for $149 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Chromebook S330 14″ HD w/MT8173C/4GB/32GB for $159 – Walmart
Windows laptops
- HP 14″ FHD laptop w/Core i3-1115G4/4GB/256GB for $279 – Walmart
- HP Pavilion x360 11.6″ HD convertible w/Pentium Silver N5030/4GB/128GB for $280 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Yoga 6 13″ convertible w/Ryzen 5 5500U/8GB/512GB for $575 – Lenovo (via eBay)
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $700 – Dell
Tablets, eReaders & smartphones
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7″ Android tablet w/4GB/64GB for $130 – Best Buy
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 for $600 and up – Microsoft Store
- Amazon Kindle eReaders for up to 44% off – Amazon
- Select Motorola smartphones for up to 33% off – Amazon
Wireless headphones & earbuds
- JBL Endurance Peak (1st-gen) true wireless port earbuds for $40 – JBL (via eBay)
- JBL Endurance Peak II waterproof in-ear sport true wireless earbuds for $50 – Amazon (or Best Buy)
- Jabra Elite 75t true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $80 – Amazon
- JBL Live 660NC wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $100 – Amazon (or Best Buy)
- Sennheiser PXC 550-II wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $160 – Amazon
USB hubs & docks
- Belkin USB-C hubs/docks for up to 20% off – Amazon
- Plugable USB 3.0 docking station for $79 – Newegg (coupon: 93XSA67)
Other
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $35 – Amazon
- WD EasyStore 5TB portable HDD for $90 – Best Buy
- Refurb TP-Link Deco M5 AC1300 mesh WiFi system (3-pack) for $90 – B&H