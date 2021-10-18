Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Amazon is running sales on Sony and JBL headphones and earbuds today, and the retailer also has discounts on a bunch of Samsung tablets, several Kindle eReaders, and a bunch of other products.
But Amazon isn’t the only place to score savings today. Lenovo has some deep discounts on select laptops and tablets, HP has some pretty good notebook deals, and Best Buy is running sales on a number of Chromebooks.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Tablets
- Refurb Amazon Fire HD 8 for $50 and up – Amazon
- Lenovo Tab M7 Gen 3 7″ 1024 x 600 tablet w/Android 11 Go/MT8166/2GB/32GB for $80 – Lenovo
- Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab 10.1″ FHD tablet w/Snapdragon 439/4GB/64GB for $190 – Lenovo
- Open Box Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for $240 – Quick Ship Electronics (via eBay)
- Lenovo Tab P11 Pro 11″ WQXGA tablet w/Snapdragon 730G/4GB/128GB for $340 – Lenovo
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 12.4″ tablet for $450 and up – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 11″ tablet for $520 and up – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 12.4″ tablet for $720 and up – Amazon
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Win10 Pro Tablet w/Core i7-8650U/8GB/256GB/3000 x 2000 display for $899 – Lenovo
- Lenovo Chromebook 10E tablet w/MT8183/4Gb/32GB for $169 – Lenovo
- Lenovo Chromebook 10E tablet w/MT8183/4GB/32GB + case for $179 – Lenovo
eReaders
- Amazon Kindle for $60 – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Kids for $70 – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) for $80 – Amazon
Chromebooks
- Acer Chromebook 311 11.6″ w/MT8183C/4GB/32GB for $169 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Chromebook 10E tablet w/MT8183/4Gb/32GB for $169 – Lenovo
- Lenovo Chromebook 10E tablet w/MT8183/4GB/32GB + case for $179 – Lenovo
- HP Chromebook 14″ w/Celeron N4500/4GB/32GB for $210 – HP
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 4 11.6″ w/Celeron N4000/4GB/64GB for $213 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go 14″ w/Celeron N4500/4GB/32GB for $250 – Amazon
- Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook 13″ convertible w/Pentium 7505/4GB/32GB for $299 – Best Buy
- Acer Chromebook Spin 713 13.5″ convertible w/Core i3-10110U/4GB/64GB for $329 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook 13″ convertible w/Core i3-1115G4/4GB/64GB for $440 – Lenovo
- Acer Chromebook Spin 713 13.5″ convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $619 – Best Buy
Windows laptops
- Acer Swift 3 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 7 5700U/8GB/512GB for $630 – Amazon
- Acer Swift 3 14″ laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB/256GB for $635 – Amazon
- HP Envy 13 laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $640 – HP
- Lenovo ThinkBook 13s WQXGA laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $683 – Lenovo
- Lenovo ThinkPad E14 w/Ryzen 5 5500U/8GB/256GB for $713 – Lenovo
- Lenovo ThinkBook 14 w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $737 – Lenovo
- Lenovo Yoga 7i 14″ convertible w/Core io5-1135G7/12GB/512GB for $790 – Lenovo
- HP Envy x360 13″ convertible w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB/256GB for $800 – HP
- Samsung Galaxy Book pro 13″ AMOLED laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $850 – Amazon
- Acer Swift 5 14″ laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/1TB for $1000 – Amazon
- HP Envy x360 13″ convertible w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/512GB for $1000 – HP
- Samsung Galaxy Book pro 13″ AMOLED laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB/512GB for $1050 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15.6″ AMOLED laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/512GB for $1150 – Amazon
Storage
- Crucial internal & external SSDs for up to 32% off – Amazon
- Samsung SSDs for up to 21% off – Amazon
- Toshiba external hard drives for up to 22% off – Amazon
- SanDisk Ultra 64GB microSDXC card 5-pack + USB card reader for $42 – B&H
- SanDisk Extreme 1TB portable SSD for $128 – Amazon
Headphones & earbuds
- Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $248 – Amazon
- Sony WH-CH710N wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $78 – Amazon
- Sony WF-C500 true wireless IPX4 water resistant earbuds for $68 – Amazon
- JBL headphones & earbuds for up to 40% off – Amazon
Other
- Logitech C920x 1080p webcam for $60 – Amazon
- Lenovo Smart Clock Gen 2 with charging station for $70 – Lenovo
- Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic wireless keyboard & mouse for $80 – Amazon
- eero Beacon mesh WiFi range extender for $89 – Amazon
- Roku Streambar 4K HDR media streamer & sound bar for $100 – Amazon
- Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240Wh backup battery for $161 – Amazon
- Beelink Win10 Pro mini PC w/Celeron J4125/8GB/256GB for $209 – Amazon (clip coupon)