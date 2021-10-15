Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Amazon is running a sale on select Chromebooks, Windows laptops, and monitors. Among other things, that means you can pick up an Acer Swift X 14″ laptop with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800U processor, NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti graphics, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for just $900 today.
That’s a lot of horsepower for a notebook that weighs just under 3.1 pounds. An Acer Swift X with those specs has a list price of $1070, by the way, which means that you can save $170 if youbuy one from Amazon today.
Laptops
- Acer Swift X 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 7 5800U/RTX 3050Ti/16GB/512GB for $900 – Amazon
- Dell Inspiron 13 QHD laptop w/Core i7-11370H/MX450/16GB/512GB for $896 – Amazon
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB For $735 – Dell
- HP Pavilion Aero 13 w/Ryzen 5000U for $670 and up – HP
- Acer Chromebook Spin 311 11.6″ convertible w/Celeron N4020/4GB/32GB for $215 – Amazon
- HP Chromebook 14 w/Celeron N4000/4GB/32GB for $175 – Newegg (coupon: SS2AAZA525)
Smartphones & tablets
- Refurb Amazon Fire HD 8 for $50 and up – Amazon
- Select Motorola smartphones for up to 40% off – Amazon
other
- Select laptops and monitors for up to 26% off – Amazon
- Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant for $35 – Best Buy