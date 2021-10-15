Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Amazon is running a sale on select Chromebooks, Windows laptops, and monitors. Among other things, that means you can pick up an Acer Swift X 14″ laptop with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800U processor, NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti graphics, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for just $900 today.

That’s a lot of horsepower for a notebook that weighs just under 3.1 pounds. An Acer Swift X with those specs has a list price of $1070, by the way, which means that you can save $170 if youbuy one from Amazon today.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Laptops

Smartphones & tablets

other

