Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Another week, another free PC game from the Epic Games Store. And in an unrelated, but homonym-like deal, you can get a one month subscription to the EPIX video streaming service for $1 from Amazon Prime Channels today.
Meanwhile several Acer and Asus thin and light laptops are on sale, you can save some money on Amazon Fire or Kindle devices if you buy a 2-pack, and Amazon’s offering discounts on a bunch of Bose headphones and earbuds.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- Acer Swift 3 14″ laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB?256GB for $620 – Woot
- Asus ZenBook UX325EA 13″ laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB/512GB for $770 – Office Depot
- Asus ZenBook UM425QA 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 7 5800H/16GB/512GB for $1000 – Newegg
Tablet and eReader bundles
- Amazon Fire HD 10 2-pack for $225 and up (save $75 on 2) – Amazon (coupon: 2PACKFIRE10)
- Amazon Kindle 2-pack for $144 (save $36 on 2) – Target
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (10th-gen) 2-pack for $208 (save $52 on 2) – Target
Headphones
- Save up to 40% on select JBL headphones & earbuds – Amazon
- Bose Sleepbuds II for $199 – Amazon
- Bose Quietcomfort true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $199 – Amazon
- Bose Sport true wireless earbuds for $149 – Amazon
- Bose Sport true wireless open earbuds for $179 – Amazon
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless over-ear noise cancelling headphones for $249 – Amazon
Smart speakers
- Google Nest Mini (2nd-gen) smart speaker for $25 – Target
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-gen) smart speaker for $25 – Amazon
Downloads & Streaming
- EPIX 1-month subscription for $1 – Amazon Prime Channels
- Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse PC game for free – Epic Games Store