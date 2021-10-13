Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Apple’s M1 processor delivers some of the best single-core performance of any chip currently available for laptop or desktop computers, and while there are high-end chips that score higher in multi-core benchmarks, they also tend to consume a lot more power than Apple’s energy-efficient processors.

One of the cheapest ways to get your hands on a computer with an Apple M1 processor is to pick up a 2020 Mac Mini. And now it’s even cheaper than usual to do that – Amazon is selling the little desktop computer for up to $150 off.

Here are some of the day’ best deals.

