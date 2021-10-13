Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Apple’s M1 processor delivers some of the best single-core performance of any chip currently available for laptop or desktop computers, and while there are high-end chips that score higher in multi-core benchmarks, they also tend to consume a lot more power than Apple’s energy-efficient processors.
One of the cheapest ways to get your hands on a computer with an Apple M1 processor is to pick up a 2020 Mac Mini. And now it’s even cheaper than usual to do that – Amazon is selling the little desktop computer for up to $150 off.
- Apple Mac Mini w/M1 chip/8GB RAM/512GB SSD for $750 – Amazon (price in cart)
- Apple Mac Mini w/M1/8GB/256GB for $600 – Amazon (price in cart)
- Beelink SEI7 mini PC w/Core i5-8279U/8GB/256GB for $382 – Amazon
- Beelink SEI7 mini PC w/Core i5-8279U/16GB/512GB for $458 – Amazon
- Samsung Chromebook 4 11.6″ w/Celeron N4000/4GB/32GB for $129 – Walmart
- WD Elements SE 2TB portable USB SSD for $220 – Amazon
- Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo true wireless earbuds for $35 – Newegg (coupon: 93XSA55)
- Name your price for a bundle of fantasy eBooks – StoryBundle