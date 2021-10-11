Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Best Buy is holding a flash sale that ends Tuesday, with discounts on a range of products including laptops, TVs, headphones, and more. Among other things, you can pick up a not-that-great Chromebook for $109 or a pretty good one for $329.

Meanwhile, Amazon and B&H are running sales on select SanDisk and Western Digital Storage, and you can save $150 on a MacBook Air with an M1 processor.

Save up to 30% on select SanDisk and WD storage products at Amazon

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Laptops

Storage

Other

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.