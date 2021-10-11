Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Best Buy is holding a flash sale that ends Tuesday, with discounts on a range of products including laptops, TVs, headphones, and more. Among other things, you can pick up a not-that-great Chromebook for $109 or a pretty good one for $329.
Meanwhile, Amazon and B&H are running sales on select SanDisk and Western Digital Storage, and you can save $150 on a MacBook Air with an M1 processor.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- Lenovo Chromebook 3 11.6″ w/AMD A6-9220C/4GB/32GB for $109 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 13″ convertible w/Pentium 7505/4GB/32GB for $299 – Best Buy
- Acer Chromebook Spin 713 13.5″ convertible w/Core i3-10110U/4GB/64GB for $329 – Best Buy
- HP Envy 13″ convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $660 – Best Buy
- HP Pavilion Aero 13″ laptop w/Ryzen 5000U for $670 and up – HP
- Lenovo Yoga 7i 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/12GB/512GB for $830 – Lenovo
- MacBook Air 13″ laptop w/M1/8GB/256GB for $850 – Amazon
Storage
- Save up to 30% on select WD & SanDisk memory products – Amazon
- Save up to $100 on SanDisk memory cards & flash drives – B&H
- Save up to $240 on SanDisk SSDs – B&H
- Save up to $200 on WD HDDs and SSDs – B&H
- SanDisk Ultra 256GB microSDXC card for $27 – Amazon
Other
- Best Buy 72-hour flash sale (ends Tuesday) – Best Buy
- Anker Nebula Capsulate portable projector for $250 – Amazon
- Lenovo ThinkSmart View 8″ smart display for $100 – Best Buy
- Kobo Clara HD eReader for $100 – Kobo
- Onn 4K UHD Android TV media streamer for $20 – Walmart
- Onn 1080p Android TV media streamer for $15 – Walmart