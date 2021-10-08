Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

I picked up a pair of refurbished Sony WF-SP800N true wireless, noise-cancelling sport earbuds for $34 this week. They have a list price of $200, but they’re often on sale for far less, and Secondipity is currently selling refurbished WF-SP800N earbuds for $40 through its eBay store, and the coupon code LIKENEWFALL15 knocks an extra $6 off the price.

Mine arrived yesterday, and they sound pretty great, especially at this price point. The noise cancellation isn’t amazing, but noise isolation is pretty good, which helps make up for it. EQ settings can be adjusted via a mobile app. And thanks to IP55 water resistance, I’m not worried that they’ll die after a tough workout. The low price tag also means I won’t be that worried even if they do.

I haven’t had time to test battery life yet. These earbuds are suppose to get up to 9 hours of run time, and independent reviews have largely confirmed that, but I wouldn’t be surprised if the refurbished models don’t quite live up to that.

Another thing to keep in mind is that my Sony WF-SP800N earbuds arrived with a single set of eartips and hooks. They seem to fit reasonably well, but normally Sony ships earbuds with tips in several sizes, so I’m thinking about spending a little more money to pick up some third-party tips just to see if they fit better.

Anyway, here are some of the day’s best deals.

