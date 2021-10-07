Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

The HP Pavilion Aero 13 is a 2.2 pound notebook with a 13.3 inch matte display and an AMD Ryzen 5000U processor. In a review Liliputing published last week, I noted that it offers strong performance, decent battery life, and a compact design, especially for a notebook with a starting price of $750.

Today you can pick one up for $80 less than that – HP is selling the Pavilion Aero 13 for $670 and up. The starting price is for a model with a Ryzen 5 5600U processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and no backlit keyboard, but you can configure the system with up to a Ryzen 7 5800U chip, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, a backlit keyboard, and even a high-res 2560 x 1600 pixel display.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

