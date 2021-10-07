Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
The HP Pavilion Aero 13 is a 2.2 pound notebook with a 13.3 inch matte display and an AMD Ryzen 5000U processor. In a review Liliputing published last week, I noted that it offers strong performance, decent battery life, and a compact design, especially for a notebook with a starting price of $750.
Today you can pick one up for $80 less than that – HP is selling the Pavilion Aero 13 for $670 and up. The starting price is for a model with a Ryzen 5 5600U processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and no backlit keyboard, but you can configure the system with up to a Ryzen 7 5800U chip, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, a backlit keyboard, and even a high-res 2560 x 1600 pixel display.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- HP Pavilion Aero 13 w/Ryzen 5000U for $670 and up – HP
- Acer Swift 3 13.5″ laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB/512GB for $694 – Amazon
- Lenovo IdeaPad 3 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 5 5500U/8GB/256GB for $520 – Amazon
- HP Envy 13 laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $630 – HP
- HP Envy x360 13″ convertible w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB/256GB for $750 – HP
- HP Chromebook 11a w/MT8183/4GB/32GB for $180 – HP
Tablets and eReaders
- Amazon Kindle (2019) for $50 – Woot
- Amazon Fire HD 10 (7th-gen) for $70 – Woot
- HP Chromebook x2 11″ 2-in-1 tablet w/Snapdragon 7c/4GB/64GB for $400 – HP
- HP Chromebook x2 11″ 2-in-1 tablet w/Snapdragon 7c/8GB/128GB for $480 – H
Headphones & earbuds
- Select JBL Headphones & Earbuds for up to 40% off – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Buds+ true wireless earbuds for $100 – Amazon
- Sennheiser PXC 550 II wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $11 – Sennheiser (via eBay w/coupon: LIKENEWFALL15)
Keyboards
- Cooler Master CK530 V2 Tenkeyless mechanical backlit gaming keyboard for $65 – Woot
- Cooler Master SK622 60% wireless backlit mechanical keyboard for $90 – Woot
Downloads & Streaming
- PBS Kids 1-month subscription for $1 – Amazon Prime Channels
- PC Building Simulator PC game for free – Epic Games Store
Other
- Save 15% on hundreds of refurbished products (up to $100 off) – eBay (coupon: LIKENEWFALL15)
- Aduro Surge Shelf charging station w/6 outlets, 3 USB ports, and a shelf (2-pack) for $29 – meh