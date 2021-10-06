Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Adorama is selling Apple’s brand new iPad mini for $25 off. Amazon is offering up to $50 off the starting price for its Fire tablets. And Lenovo is taking $120 off the price of its 11 inch Lenovo Tab P11 Plus Android tablet.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Tablets
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $60 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 for $100 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7″ Android tablet w/MTK HelioP22T/3GB/32GB for $129 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4″ tablet w/SD778G/4GB/64GB/S-Pen fo $480 – Amazon
- Lenovo Tab M7 w/MT8166/2GB/32GB/Android 11 Go Edition for $81 – Lenovo (via eBay)
- Lenovo Tab P11 Plus w/MTK Helio G90T/4GB/128GB for $280 – Lenovo (via eBay)
- Apple iPad mini (2021) w/64GB for $474 – Adorama
Wireless audio
- Amazon Echo Buds (1st-gen) true wireless earbuds for $50 – Woot
- Anker Soundcore Life A2 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $55 – Newegg (coupon: 93XSA32)
- Beats Studio Buds true wireless earbuds for $125 – Amazon
- PowerBeats Pro true wireless earbuds for $160 – Amazon
- Apple AirPods Max for $449 – Adorama
- Refurb JBL Flip 5 waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker for $70 – Woot
Other
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon PC game for free – Ubisoft
- Europa Universalis IV PC game for free – Epic Games Store