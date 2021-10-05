Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

EBay is running a 15% off sale on hundreds of refurbished products, most of which come with a 2-year warranty. Amazon continues to offer discounts on Fire, Echo, and Kindle hardware. And today you can pick up a 13 inch Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 13″ FHD convertible with a 10th-gen Intel Core i3 processor for $300.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Sales

Laptops & Tablets

Earbuds

Headphones

Downloads & Streaming

Other

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

