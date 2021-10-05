Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

EBay is running a 15% off sale on hundreds of refurbished products, most of which come with a 2-year warranty. Amazon continues to offer discounts on Fire, Echo, and Kindle hardware. And today you can pick up a 13 inch Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 13″ FHD convertible with a 10th-gen Intel Core i3 processor for $300.

Sony WF-SP800N Sport true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $34 (via eBay w/coupon: LIKENEWFALL15)

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Sales

Laptops & Tablets

Earbuds

Headphones

Downloads & Streaming

Other

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.