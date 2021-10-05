Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
EBay is running a 15% off sale on hundreds of refurbished products, most of which come with a 2-year warranty. Amazon continues to offer discounts on Fire, Echo, and Kindle hardware. And today you can pick up a 13 inch Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 13″ FHD convertible with a 10th-gen Intel Core i3 processor for $300.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Sales
- Select Acer laptops, monitors & accessories for up to 29% off – Amazon
- Amazon Device Deals (Fire, Echo, and Kindle device discounts) – Amazon
- Save 15% (up to $100) on select refurbished products – eBay (coupon: LIKENEWFALL15)
- JBL Headphones & earbuds sale – Amazon
- Sennheiser headphones & earbuds sale – Amazon
- Audio Technica headphones & earbuds sale – Amazon
Laptops & Tablets
- Acer Swift 3 14″ laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB?256GB for $635 – Amazon
- Acer Swift 3 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 7 5700U/8GB/512GB for $677 – Amazon
- Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 13″ FHD convertible w/Core i3-10110U/4GB/64GB for $300 – Amazon
- Lenovo Chromebook C330 11.6″ convertible w/MT8173C/4GB/64GB for $210 – Amazon
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 for $550 and up – Microsoft Store
Earbuds
- Mpow X3 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $20 – Newegg
- Refurb Sony WF-SP800N Sport true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $34 – Secondipity (via eBay w/coupon: LIKENEWFALL15)
- Refurb Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 true wireless earbuds for $34 – Anker (via eBay w/coupon: LIKENEWFALL15)
- Refurb Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $68 – Secondipity (via eBay w/coupon: LIKENEWFALL15)
- Refurb Jabra Elite Active 75t true wireless earbuds for $80 – Jabra (via eBay w/coupon: LIKENEWFALL15)
- Refurb Sony WF-1000XM4 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $168 – Secondipity (via eBay w/coupon: LIKENEWFALL15)
Headphones
- Refurb Sony WH-CH710N/B wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $43 – Secondipity (via eBay w/coupon: LIKENEWFALL15)
- Refurb Sennheiser HD 458BT wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $68 – Sennheiser (via eBay w/coupon: LIKENEWFALL15)
- Refurb Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $111 – Secondipity (via eBay w/coupon: LIKENEWFALL15)
- Sennheiser PXC 550-II wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $111 – Sennheiser (via eBay w/coupon: LIKENEWFALL15)
- Refurb Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless over-ear noise cancelling headphones for $170 – Secondipity (via eBay w/coupon: LIKENEWFALL15)
- Refurb Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for $237 – Bose (via eBay w/coupon: LIKENEWFALL15)
Downloads & Streaming
- Gideon the Ninth eBook by Tamsyn Muir for free – Tor
- Disney+ subscription free for up to 6 months for Prime Music members – Amazon
- Save up to 40% on Kindle Unlimited subscriptions – Amazon
Other
- Refurb Anker Nebula Capsule portable projector for $200 – Anker (via eBay w/coupon: LIKENEWFALL15)
- Google Pixel 4 w/64GB for $385 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Active 2 smartwatch (pink) for $140 – Newegg
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for $215 and up – Woot