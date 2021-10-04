Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Amazon is kicking off the holiday shopping season even earlier than usual this year, with an “Epic Daily Deals” sale on a bunch of products including Fire, Echo, and Kindle devices as well as third-party gear including storage, headphones, and much, much more.
Prime members can also score 13 free PC games this month, including a couple of premium titles through partnerships with Origin, the Epic Games Store, and GOG.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Chromebooks
- Lenovo Chromebook 3 14″ FHD w/MT8183/4GB/64GB for $179 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Chromebook 14″ FHD touchscreen w/MT8183/4GB/64GB for $199 – Best Buy
- HP 14″ convertible Chromebook w/Pentium N6000/4GB/64GB for $359 – Best Buy
Windows laptops
- HP Envy 13″ laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $601 – HP
- Dell Inspiron 14 w/Core i5-11300H/8GB/512GB for $671 – Dell
- Dell XPS 13 laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $735 – Dell
- Dell XPS 13 touchscreen laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GGB for $735 – Dell
- HP Envy x360 13″ convertible w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB/256GB for $751 – HP
- HP Spectre x360 13″ convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $900 – HP
- Lenovo Yoga i9 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1135G87/8GB/256GB for $1000 – Lenovo
Tablets
- Amazon Fire 7″ tablet for $40 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet for $60 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus for $80 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 for $100 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus for $130 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids for $60 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Pro for $60 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids for $90 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro for $90 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids for $140 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro for $140 – Amazon
eReaders
- Amazon Kindle for $60 – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) for $75 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Kids Edition for $70 – Amazon
Webcams
- Lenovo 300 FHD webcam for $25 – Lenovo
- Mee 1080p webcam with LED ring light for $50– Best Buy
- Mee 4K UHD webcam for $90 – Best Buy
Storage
- WD EasyStore 5TB portable HDD for $100 – Best Buy
- Crucial X8 1TB portable SSD for $100 – Amazon
- Synology DiskStation DS220+ dual-bay NAS for $240 – Amazon
- Save up to 29% on storage from Crucial, Lexa, Toshiba, and more – Amazon
Networking
- Save up to 37% on eero 6 mesh WiFi routers – Amazon
- eero Pro 6 tri-band mesh WiFi routers for 20% off – Amazon
Media Streamers
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $34 – Amazon
- Roku Express 4K+ for $29 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick for $25 – Woot ($22 for Prime members)
- Apple TV 4K w/32GB for $120 – Best Buy
Smart Speakers & Displays
- Google Nest Mini for $25 – B&H
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-gen) for $25 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Dot (4th-gen) Kids for $40 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Show 5 Kids for $60 – Amazon
Earbuds
- Mpow Flame Lite true wireless sport earbuds for $17 – Newegg
- Mpow X2 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $22 – Newegg
- Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 true wireless earbuds for $50 – Amazon
- JBL Tune 115TWS true wireless earbuds for $40 – Amazon
- JBL Tune 125TWS true wireless earbuds for $60 – Amazon
- JBL Tune 225TWS true wireless earbuds for $60 – Amazon
- JBL Endurance Peak II sport true wireless earbuds for $80 – Amazon
- JBL Live Free NC+ true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $100 – Amazon
- JBL Reflect Mini NC true wireless noise-cancelling sport earbuds for $100 – Amazon
- JBL Live Pro+ true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $130 – Amazon
- Apple AirPods with charging case for $109 – Amazon
- Apple AirPods with wireless charging case for $129 – Amazon
- Apple AirPods Pro for $179 – Amazon
- Beats Studio Buds true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $125 – Amazon
Headphones
- JBL Live 460NC wireless on-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $65 – Amazon
- JBL Live 660NC wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $100 – Amazon
- Sennheiser HD 350BT Bluetooth over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $80 – Amazon
- Sennheiser HD 450BT Bluetooth over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $120 – Amazon
- Audio Technica ATH-ANC700BT Bluetooth noise-cancelling headphones for $99 – Amazon
- Audio Technica ATH-ANC900BT Bluetooth noise-cancelling headphones for $149 – Amazon
- Beats Studio3 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $170 – Amazon
Downloads & streaming
- Star Wars: Squadrons PC game free for Prime Members – Amazon Gaming & Origin
- Ghostrunner PC game free for Prime members – Amazon Gaming & GOG
- Alien: Isolation PC game free for Prime Members – Amazon Gaming & Epic Games Store
- 10 more PC games free for Prime members – Amazon Gaming
Other