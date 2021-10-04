Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Amazon is kicking off the holiday shopping season even earlier than usual this year, with an “Epic Daily Deals” sale on a bunch of products including Fire, Echo, and Kindle devices as well as third-party gear including storage, headphones, and much, much more.

Prime members can also score 13 free PC games this month, including a couple of premium titles through partnerships with Origin, the Epic Games Store, and GOG.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Chromebooks

Windows laptops

Tablets

eReaders

Webcams

Storage

Networking

Media Streamers

Smart Speakers & Displays

Earbuds

Headphones

Downloads & streaming

Other

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

