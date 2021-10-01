Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
JBL is running a Holiday kick-off sale on audio products including headphones and earbuds, and Amazon is getting on the action with a sale on select JBL headphones. You can save up to 50% on select products.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Headphones
- JBL headphone & earbuds sale – Amazon
- JBL Holiday kick-off sale – JBL
- JBL Tune 510BT Bluetooth on-ear headphones for $30 – Amazon
- JBL Live 660NC Bluetooth over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $100 – JBL
True wireless earbuds
- JBL Tune 115TWS true wireless earbuds for $40 – Amazon
- JBL Tune 215TWS true wireless earbuds for $40 – Amazon
- JBL Tune 120TWS true wireless earbuds for $50 – Amazon
- JBL Tune 125TWS true wireless earbuds for $60 – Amazon
- JBL Tune 225TWS true wireless earbuds for $60 – Amazon
- JBL Endurance Peak II waterproof sport true wireless earbuds for $80 – Amazon
- JBL Live Free NC+ true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $100 – JBL
- JBL Reflect Mini NC waterproof noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds for $100 – JBL
- JBL Live Pro+ true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $130 – Amazon
- UGREEN HiTune true wireless earbuds for 21 – Amazon (clip coupon)
Downloads & Streaming
- Save up to 90% on select PC games – GOG 13th anniversary sale – GOG
- Discovery+ 1-year subscription for $36 (40% off) – Discovery+
Media Streamers
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $40 – Amazon
- Roku Ultra LT 4K HDR media streamer for $49 – Walmart
- Anker Nebula Sound Bar Amazon Fire TV Edition 4K media streamer for $140 – Amazon
Other
- AluraTek 4K webcam for $70 – Best Buy
- Mac Mini w/Apple M1/8GB/256GB for $600 – Amazon (price in cart)
- Lenovo Flex 5 13″ convertible Chromebook w/Pentium 7505/4GB/32GB for $309 – Best Buy