The latest small form-factor desktop computer from Chinese PC maker Chuwi is a 7.4″ x 7″ x 2.4″ computer powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 4900H octa-core processor.
First announced in September, the Chuwi RZBOX mini PC is now available for pre-order for $499 and up.
For that price you get a barebones computer with AMD’s 8-core, 16-thread processor with support for speeds up to 4.4 GHz. But keep in mind that it’s a promotional “early bird” price for folks who pre-order. Chuwi says the retail price for barebones models will be $569 eventually.
You can also opt for a version that ships with 16GB of DDR4-3200 RAM and a 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD. That model sells for $649 during the pre-order promotion and has a retail price of $749.
The Chuwi RZBOX has an all-metal chassis, a fan for active cooling, and an interesting mix of modern and legacy ports including:
- 2 x Gigabit Ethernet
- 1 x HDMI 2.0
- 1 x DisplayPort
- 1 x VGA
- 2 x USB 3.0 Type-A
- 3 x USB 2.0 Type-A
- 1 x USB 2.0 Type-C
- 1 x 3.5mm headphone output
- 1 x 3.5mm microphone input
Under the hood, the system has two slots for up to 32GB of total DDR4-3200 memory and two M.2 2280 slots for PCIe NVMe solid state drives.
While barebones models of the RZBOX will ship without any operating system, customers who pre-order the 16GB/512GB model will have Windows 10 Home version 1909 pre-installed, and Chuwi notes that the computer qualifies for a free upgrade to Windows 11. It also supports Ubuntu and other GNU/Linux distributions if you’d rather go that direction.
This article was originally published September 7, 2021 and last updated October 21, 2021.
I like the ‘bare bones’ part where there is no operating system. there are a couple I would like to try with it. It is nice not having to pay for an operating system that one isn’t going to use. One can configure the storage and ram to meet the operating system one wants.
Isn’t this the first Chuwi x86 product shipping without an Intel CPU? AMD has really gone a long way, if only TSMC could keep up with demand.
Decent price for the CPU, but too much wrong with the IO port selection for me. 4/6 of the USB ports are 2.0 (yuck), including the only Type-C port…
What exactly does Chuwi think people are going to use that USB 2.0 Type C port for? It serves no purpose that I can think of.
Keyboard, mouse, audio interface, webcam, etc… I don’t disagree that it’s an odd/bad choice, but USB 2.0 is still useful for plenty of things that don’t require high-speed data transfer.
Back panel USB 2.0 ports are not an issue indeed, but no USB 3.0 on the front panel is a real shame. Most USB keys are USB 3.0…