Asus appears to be planning to launch a new Windows 11 tablet that combines a mix of premium and budget features.

As spotted by TabletMonkeys, the upcoming Asus Vivobook T3300K appears to combine a 13.3 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel OLED display with an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor.

So you’ve got a high-quality OLED display, which also has an active digitizer for use with an optional digital pen. But you’ve also got a low-power, 6-watt Intel Jasper Lake processor, so the tablet’s not exactly going to be a speed demon.

Asus hasn’t officially announced the Vivobook T3300K yet, but according to a few different international retail listings, it looks like it’ll be priced like a mid-range laptop, at around $700 and up.

According to TabletMonkeys (and at least partially confirmed by those store web pages), the VivoBook T3300K will likely feature:

  • 4GB to 8GB of LPDDR4X memory
  • 256GB PCIe 3.0 NVMe solid state storage
  • WiFi 6
  • Bluetooth 5.2
  • 50 Wh battery
  • 65W power supply
  • 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports
  • microSD card reader
  • 13MP rear camera
  • 5MP front camera

The tablet is expected to weigh around 800 grams (1.8 pounds) and measure 8.2mm (0.3 inches) thick and it’s designed to work with a detachable keyboard as well as an optional pressure-sensitive digital pen, thanks to an active digitizer.

More details will likely be available closer to launch.

