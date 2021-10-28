Asus appears to be planning to launch a new Windows 11 tablet that combines a mix of premium and budget features.

As spotted by TabletMonkeys, the upcoming Asus Vivobook T3300K appears to combine a 13.3 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel OLED display with an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor.

So you’ve got a high-quality OLED display, which also has an active digitizer for use with an optional digital pen. But you’ve also got a low-power, 6-watt Intel Jasper Lake processor, so the tablet’s not exactly going to be a speed demon.

Asus hasn’t officially announced the Vivobook T3300K yet, but according to a few different international retail listings, it looks like it’ll be priced like a mid-range laptop, at around $700 and up.

According to TabletMonkeys (and at least partially confirmed by those store web pages), the VivoBook T3300K will likely feature:

4GB to 8GB of LPDDR4X memory

256GB PCIe 3.0 NVMe solid state storage

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

50 Wh battery

65W power supply

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports

microSD card reader

13MP rear camera

5MP front camera

The tablet is expected to weigh around 800 grams (1.8 pounds) and measure 8.2mm (0.3 inches) thick and it’s designed to work with a detachable keyboard as well as an optional pressure-sensitive digital pen, thanks to an active digitizer.

More details will likely be available closer to launch.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

