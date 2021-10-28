Asus appears to be planning to launch a new Windows 11 tablet that combines a mix of premium and budget features.
As spotted by TabletMonkeys, the upcoming Asus Vivobook T3300K appears to combine a 13.3 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel OLED display with an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor.
So you’ve got a high-quality OLED display, which also has an active digitizer for use with an optional digital pen. But you’ve also got a low-power, 6-watt Intel Jasper Lake processor, so the tablet’s not exactly going to be a speed demon.
Asus hasn’t officially announced the Vivobook T3300K yet, but according to a few different international retail listings, it looks like it’ll be priced like a mid-range laptop, at around $700 and up.
According to TabletMonkeys (and at least partially confirmed by those store web pages), the VivoBook T3300K will likely feature:
- 4GB to 8GB of LPDDR4X memory
- 256GB PCIe 3.0 NVMe solid state storage
- WiFi 6
- Bluetooth 5.2
- 50 Wh battery
- 65W power supply
- 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports
- microSD card reader
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front camera
The tablet is expected to weigh around 800 grams (1.8 pounds) and measure 8.2mm (0.3 inches) thick and it’s designed to work with a detachable keyboard as well as an optional pressure-sensitive digital pen, thanks to an active digitizer.
More details will likely be available closer to launch.