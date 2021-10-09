Apple is appealing a court ruling from September that would have required it to allow iPhone and iPad app developers to accept in-app payments using third-party payment systems.

Currently not only does Apple require developers to use Apple’ own in-app payment service, with Apple taking a 30% commission on all purchases, but the company prevents developers from even mentioning in the app that there might be another way to pay. Apple does plan to soften its stance on that next year for some apps next year, but not for games.

Fortnite maker Epic Games sued Apple over its App Store policies last year, and US District Court Judge Yvonne Gonzalez issued a ruling in September. While she ruled in Apple’s favor for most counts, generally upholding the App Store business model, she did order company to stop blocking apps from the App Store for using alternate in-app payment methods.

She put a December 9th, deadline on that policy change. But now that Apple is appealing the ruling, the company is also requesting that the court delay that order, allowing Apple to continue operating the App Store under its current rules while the appeals process plays out.

But it’ll be a little while before we find out whether the court will stay that order – a hearing on Apple’s request has been scheduled for November 16, 2021.

via The Verge, Bloomberg, and CourtListener (Apple’s Motion to Stay Injunction Pending Appeal)

