Anker is a brand that’s been cranking out affordable-but-decent smartphone accessories including chargers, power banks, earbuds, and Bluetooth speakers for years. Now the company’s moving into the new, but emerging market of “audio eyeware.”

The Anker Soundcore Frames are a set of eyeglasses with speakers built into the frames. They’re expected to be available in November for $200.

That makes Anker’s Soundcore Frames the same price as Razer’s Anzu Smart Glasses, but a little more affordable than similar Amazon Echo Frames ($250), Bose Frames ($250), or Facebook’s Ray-Ban Stories ($299).

Anker says its audio eyeware system supports interchangeable frames, allowing customers to pick from ten different frame styles during the first purchase, or to pick up a couple of additional frames if they want to change styles or features periodically.

Frames sell for about $50 each, and options include tinted sunglasses, prescription glasses, blue-light filtering glasses, and different sizes, shapes, and styles, and there’s a “pull and Plug” quick-release system that lets you swap frames on the fly.

As for the audio features of the Anker Soundcore Frames, the company says you get four audio drivers (2 on each side), 20 Hz to 20 kHz frequency response, support for SBC and AAC audio codecs, and support for Bluetooth 5.2 wireless connections.

There are touch-sensitive controls with support for taps and swipes, as well as a microphone for voice controls. And the included 110 mA batteries (one on each side) should provide up to 5.5 hours of music playback or 5 hours of talk time on a charge.

You can recharge the battery with a magnetic USB charging cable, and Anker says there’s fast charging support, allowing you to get 1.5 hours of battery life by plugging the Soundcore Frames in for 10 minutes.

An IPX4 water resistance rating, which mean they’re sweatproof and probably won’t get damaged by some light drizzle, but you’re probably not going to want to drop the glasses into a swimming pool.

press release

