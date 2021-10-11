Amazon’s new Fire TV Stick 4K Max is a media streamer that looks nearly identical to the 2018 Fire TV Stick 4K, but the new model has a faster processor, higher-performance graphics, and more RAM. It’s also the first Fire TV device to support WiFi 6.

Add up those upgrades and Amazon says its newest media streamer delivers a 40% performance boost. First unveiled in September, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is now available for purchase for $55.

That’s just $5 more than the list price for the Fire TV Stick 4K, which seems like a pretty good deal for a model that launches apps more quickly, brings improved graphics, and adds support for features like Amazon’s Live View Picture-in-Picture (which lets you view video from supported security cameras in a picture-in-picture window, something that had previously only been available on the pricier Amazon Fire TV Cube).

But Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K has been on sale at discounted prices since Amazon announced the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. Right now you can pick up the older model for $33 if you don’t need the new features.

Measuring just 3.9″ x 1.2″ x 0.6″, the new Fire TV Stick 4K Max is exactly the same size as the previous-gen model, but it has 25% more RAM and a MediaTek MT8696 processor rather than an MT8695 chip.

Here’s a run-down of key specs for the two most powerful members of the Amazon Fire TV Stick family:

Fire TV Stick 4K (2018) Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2021) Audio & Video 4K @ 60 fps

HDR10+

Dolby Vision

Dolby Atmos 4K @ 60 fps

HDR10+

Dolby Vision

Dolby Atmos CPU MT8695

1.7 GHz quad-core

32-bit (software limitation) MT8696

1.8 GHz quad-core

32-bit (software limitation) GPU IMG GE8300 (650 MHz) IMG GE9215 (750 MHz) RAM 1.5 GB DDR4 2GB DDR4 Storage 8GB 8GB WiFi WiFi 5

2 x 2 MIMO WiFi 6

2 x 2 MIMO Bluetooth BT 5.0 BT 5.0 Ethernet 10/100 (with dongle) 10/100 (with dongle) OS Fire OS 6

(Android 7.1) Fire OS 7

(Android 9) Remote Alexa voice remote Alexa voice remote List Price $50 $55

press release

This article was originally published September 9, 2021 and last updated October 11, 2021.

