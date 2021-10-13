Earlier this year Acer introduced the Aspire Vero laptop, a 15.6 inch notebook with an Intel Tiger Lake processor and an emphasis on eco-friendly features including a chassis made from 30% post-consumer recycled plastic.

Now the company is expanding its Vero lineup with a new eco-friendlier business-class laptop, a mini-desktop, monitors, and mice. Acer says its Vero products are also designed to be easy to repair, which could help reduce their long-term carbon footprint by keeping them in operation longer.

Acer Aspire Vero Laptop

In addition to the recycled plastic used in the chassis, this notebook has keycaps made with 50% post-consumer recycled plastic and the whole thing comes in a box that’s made from 100% recyclable packaging, which can also be repurposed for use as a laptop stand if you’d rather hang onto it.

The 4 pound laptop measures 14.3″ x 9.4″ x 0.7″ and features a 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS LCD display that tops out at 250 nits of brightness. Acer will sell the notebook with 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB PCie Gen 3 NVMe solid state storage options, and the system supports up to 24GB of RAM (there’s 4GB to 8GB of onboard storage, plus a SODIMM slot for up to 16GB of removable DDR4 dual-channel memory).

The Acer Aspire Vero is available with Intel Core i3-1115G4, Core i5-1155G7, or Core i7-1195G7 processor options, and other features include support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, stereo speakers, and dual microphones.

The Acer Aspire Vero is already available for $700 and up.

Acer TravelMate Vero Laptop

This is basically a business-class version of the Aspire Vero, with a black chassis rather than grey.

Acer says the TravelMate Vero has a 1920 x 1080 pixel display and support for Core i5-1155G7 or Core i7-1195G7 processor options and up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of solid state storage.

Like the consumer version of the laptop, the TravelMate Vero’s chassis features 30% post-consumer recycled plastic and it ships in recyclable packaging.

The Acer Travelmate Vero is coming to North America in January for $900 and up.

Acer Veriton Vero Mini PC

This compact desktop computer has a chassis made with 25% post-consumer recycled plastic and like other devices in the Vero lineup, it comes in recyclable packaging.

Measuring 7.3″ x 7.3″ x 1.4″ the computer is larger than a typical Intel NUC system, but smaller than a typical desktop computer, which could make it an option for tight spaces.

Acer says the Veriton Vero Mini supports up to 64GB of DDR4 memory and has room inside the case for an M.2 2280 SSD and/or a 2.5 inch hard drive or SSD.

The company hasn’t announced pricing or availability details yet, but that’s probably because Acer isn’t at liberty to name the actual processors that will be available in the Veriton Vero Mini yet – it will ship with “next-generation intel Core vPro processors,” which most likely means 12th-gen chips that are part of Intel’s Alder Lake family.

Vero peripherals

The new Acer Vero BR2777 monitor is a 27 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel display with housing made from over 50% post-consumer recycled plastic. It’s expected to go on sale in North America in March, 2022 for $299.

Acer’s Macaron Vero Mouse, meanwhile, is heading to Europe, the Middle East and Africa in February for €25, and it also incorporates recycled plastic.

