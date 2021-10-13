The Acer Chromebook Spin 514 is a 3 pound convertible Chromebook with a fanless design, a 14 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel touchscreen display and a 360 degree hinge.

Set to hit the streets in Europe this month for 800 Euros and up, the Acer Chromebook Spin is coming to North America in January, 2022 for $700 and up.

While that makes the laptop kind of pricey by Chromebook standards, it’s also got the kind of specs you might expect from a higher-priced model including:

Backlit keyboard

WiFi 6

Full HD webcam

PCIe Gen3 NVMe storage

Acer will offer configurations with up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB of solid state storage. And the notebook will be available with 11th-gen Intel Tiger Lake processor options including:

Core i3-1110G4

Core i5-1130G7

Core i5-1140G7

Core i7-1160G7

Core i7-1180G7

The laptop measures 12.7″ x 8.3″ x 0.7″ and Acer notes it has an 84% screen-to-body ratio, stereo upward-facing speakers, and support for DTS Audio. It’s also a MIL-STD 810H certified device with aluminum top and bottom covers.

Acer is also launching a 15.6 inch model in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa in October for 499 Euros and up. It’s called the Acer Chromebook 515 (CB515-1W/T) and it has similar specs, but features a bigger screen and a numeric keypad on the right side of the keyboard.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

