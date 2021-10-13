Acer’s new Chromebook Spin 314 (CP315-1H/CP314-1HN) is a convertible Chromebook with a 360-degree hinge, a 14 inch touchscreen display, and a low-power Intel Jasper Lake processor.

It’s expected to go on sale in North America next month with prices starting around $500 for a model with a full HD IPS touchscreen display.

According to a spec sheet released by Acer, there may be lower-cost models with 1366 x 768 pixel displays available in some parts of the world.

The laptop supports up to 8GB of LPDDR4x dual-channel memory, up to 128GB of eMMC storage, and Acer will offer models with Intel Celeron N4500, Celeron N5100, and Pentium Silver N6000 processor options.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 314 has stereo speakers, support for WiFi 6, and an “OceanGlass” touchpad made from plastic waste that’s been processed to create a glass-like smooth tecture.

Acer says the laptop features USB 3.2 Type-C and Type-A ports, an HDMI port, and a microSD card reader.

