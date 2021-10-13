The new Acer Chromebook 514 (CB514-H/T) is a 14 inch fanless Chrome OS laptop that measures 0.66 inches thick, weighs less than 2.9 pounds, and features an energy-efficient MediaTek Kompanio 828 processor that Acer says should easily provide all-day battery life.

It’s expected to be available in North America starting in December for $400 and up.

Acer’s naming conventions are always a little confusing – this isn’t the first Acer Chromebook CB514, but previous models were powered by Intel Celeron N3350 or N4200 processors.

The new model has an 8-core MediaTek processor with ARM Mali-G57MC5 penta-core graphics, support for up to 128GB of eMMC storage, and up to 8GB of LPDDR4x dual-channel memory.

It has a 14 inch full HD display (with optional touch on some configurations), an aluminum cover, a backlit keyboard, a Corning Gorilla Glass-covered touchpad, stereo speakers with DTS Audio, dual microphones, and support for WiFi 6.

