The Vivo X70 Pro+ is a flagship phone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ processor, support for up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, and a 6.78 inch, 3200 x 1440 pixel AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate.

But the phone’s camera features are what really set it apart: In addition to packing four cameras on the back of the phone, the Vivo X70 Pro+ is also the first smartphone to feature the Vivo V1 imaging processor that the company unveiled last week.

Vivo says the processor offers improved photography performance while reducing power consumption… but the company is pretty vague about what exactly the V1 chip does that helps set it apart from the Qualcomm Spectra 580 image signal processor already included in the Snapdragon 888+ chip.

Still, it’s the first custom chip from Vivo at a time when a growing number of phone makers seem to want to use their own custom components. The upcoming Google Pixel 6, for example, will have a Google Tensor processor which basically combines a Samsung Exynos CPU with custom Google technology for hardware-accelerated AI features.

The Vivo X70 Pro+ rear camera system includes Zeiss optical and a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilization, a 48MP wide-angle (114 degree) camera, a 12MP portrait/depth camera, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 5X optical zoom.

There’s also a 32MP front-facing camera.

Other features include a 4,500 mAh battery, 55W fast charging (wired) or 50W wireless charging, a WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and 5G support, and support for dual SIM cards. The phone will ship with Vivo’s OriginOS 1.0 software, based on Android 11.

Prices are in India are expected to range from about $850 for an 8GB/256GB model to $1085 for a 12GB/512GB when the phone goes on sale in China and India.

Vivo is also launching two lower-priced phones, the Vivo X70 Pro and Vivo X70, but neither of those models has the new Vivo V1 image processor.

via GSM Arena and @yabhishekhd

