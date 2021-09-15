Topjoy, makers of the Falcon mini laptop, are back with some new devices to share. This time around they’ve stuck to the winged creature theme with the Butterfly tablets. It’s a fitting choice, given the fact that butterflies generally have colorful, paper-like wings and the Butterfly tablets feature color ePaper displays.

First unveiled in August, the 6 inch TopJoy Butterfly E601 and 7.8 inch Butterfly E701 tablets are expected to sell for $299 and $469, respectively when they begin shipping in November. But prices start as low as $169 and $249 during a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign that just kicked off.

While most of the tablets and eBook readers with color ePaper displays currently on the market use E Ink Kaleido display technology, the TopJoy Butterfly tablets instead use the same DES Slurry color ePaper technology as the crowdfunded Reinkstone R1 that hit Kickstarter back in June.

The smaller of Butterfly tablet sports a 6-inch touchscreen and is built for reading eBooks on the go. The larger features a 7.8-inch touchscreen that sits atop an electromagnetic resonance layer. Coupled with the included stylus, it allows you to take and edit notes or sketch with 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

Both tablets have a displays with a pixel density of 300 pixels per inch for black and white content or 150 ppi for color. On the smaller tablet that means you get a 1072 x 1448 pixel screen, while the 7.8 inch tablet has a 1404 x 1872 pixel display. Both models front lights with adjustable color temperature.

Aside from the screen sizes, the two tablets are a lot alike. Both are powered by a quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 processor clocked at 1.8 GHz, along with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. They also support Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2 connections and both USB-C ports plus dual microphones with support for noise cancellation.

But the larger model comes with a stylus, features a built-in 0.8W speaker, and has a 3,200 mAh battery for longer run time (when compared with the 1,500 mAh battery in the 6 inch model).

You can also pay a little extra for a 7.8 inch TopJoy Butterfly E701 Pro which comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It’s going for $299 at Kickstarter during a limited edition Early Bird special, but there’s no word on what the retail price will be for that model.

Like the Reinkstone R1 the TopJoy Butterfly tablets are expected to ship with Android 11. You won’t find Google Play or any other app stores preinstalled, but you will be able to sideload apps according to Good e-Reader.

This article was originally published August 14, 2021 and last updated September 15, 2021.

via TopJoy Butterfly Facebook Group and CNX Software

