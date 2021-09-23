Microsoft’s new Surface Laptop Studio is an unusual-looking convertible notebook. Sure, you can use it as a laptop or tablet, but its display doesn’t rotate 360 degrees until it’s behind the keyboard. Instead you pull the screen forward. Pull part way and you’ve got an easel that you can use to create digital artwork. Keep pulling and you can push the screen flat for use in tablet mode.

But when Microsoft introduced the Surface Laptop Studio this week, it wasn’t the first company to release a laptop with this sort of easel-style hinge. In fact, they’ve been a thing for over a decade, and at least a handful of different companies have made use of the design, although perhaps none more so than Acer.

Here’s a brief history of easel-style notebooks:

Flybook VM (2007)

A now-defunct PC maker called Flybook launched one of the earliest laptops with an easel-like hinge. The Flybook VM was a 3.5 pound notebook with an 11.5 inch display and an Intel COre 2 Duo processor.

Unlike most laptops, the Flybook VM had a display that was raised up high over the keyboard for a more desktop-like viewing angle thanks to an extended hinge. But it wasn’t designed for artists, but rather “jet-setting business professionals” looking for a computer that could comfortably fit on a tray table.

The unusual display, which tilted forward over the keyboard, meant that there was more space for typing on the go, and you could also bring the screen closer to your eyes when watching videos on a plane.

Acer Aspire R7 (2013)

More than 8 years ago, Acer introduced this notebook with what it called an “Ezel” hinge and display. This 15.6 inch notebook may have been the first true convertible tablet with this sort of design, allowing you to use the computer in laptop, tablet, “ezel” or display modes (that last one is what you get if you flip the screen over so that it faces away from the keyboard.

For some reason Acer thought it was a good idea to put the touchpad above the keyboard, where it’s completely inaccessible in laptop mode, meaning you could only use it in ezel mode on this notebook.

Weighing about 5.5 pounds and selling for $1,000 and up at the time, the Aspire R7 was just the first in a line of models from Acer to feature this sort of hinge.

Sony Vaio Duo and Vaio Flip (2013)

Before getting out of the laptop business altogether in 2014, Sony launched a couple of convertible notebooks with unusual (at the time) pull-forward hinges.

The company referred to the Sony VAIO Duo 13 as a “slider hybrid PC” with a screen that could slide forward to and over the keyboard for use in tablet mode. But it wasn’t really designed to be held stationary in easel mode.

Sony also introduced the Vaio Flip PC the same year. This series of laptops, available with 13.3 inch, 14 inch, or 15.6 inch displays, also had displays that could be pulled forward to cover the keyboard, but you could also flip the screens so they face away from the keyboard for use in presentation mode.

When the displays were slid partway forward, the Vaio Duo and Flip laptops looked a lot like they had easel-style hinges. But since you couldn’t actually hold the display firmly in that position, they weren’t truly the same kind of easel-style notebooks as most others on this list.

Acer Aspire R13 (2014 – 2015)

The following year Acer introduced the Acer Aspire R13, a smaller laptop with a 13.3 inch touchscreen display, pen support, and an “Ezel Aero” hinge that supported both flipping the screen around 360 degrees and bringing the screen forward like an easel.

That means this 3.5 pound notebook supported notebook, tablet, tent, or stand modes as well as an easel and display modes.

Available with up to a 2560 x 1440 pixel IPS LCD touchscreen display, the Acer Aspire R13 sold for $899 and up when it went on sale in 2014. Acer released upgraded models with newer, more powerful processors the following year.

Acer ConceptD 9 (2019)

A few years ago Acer decided to get serious about the content creation market with a series of ConceptD laptops and desktops aimed at creative professionals. The first models included a 9 pound ConceptD 9 notebook with a 17.3 inch 4K display and an easel-style hinge that can be pulled forward.

With support for a Wacom EMR stylus, up to an Intel Core i9 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 graphics, and 32GB of RAM, this was the most powerful laptop of its type at launch. It was also one of the most expensive, with prices starting at around $5,000.

Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel (2020 – ??)

The following year, Acer introduced the ConceptD 3 Ezel, a smaller, more affordable laptop with an Ezel hinge, support for up to an Intel Core i7-10750H processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 1650 graphics, and 16GB of RAM.

Acer ConceptD Ezel (14 inch)Available with 14 or 15.6 inch displays, these laptops are still available, with list prices starting at around $1500, although they’re occasionally on sale for less.

Earlier this year Acer also unveiled the ConceptD 3 Ezel Pro, with up to an Intel Core i7 Tiger Lake-H processor and NVIDiA RTX 3050 Ti or NVIDIA T1200 graphics. It’s set to launch in North America in December for $1600 and up.

Acer ConceptD7 Ezel (2020 – ??)

In 2020, Acer introduced this high-end creator series laptop with a 15.6 inch display and an Ezel-style hinge.

The first version was available with up to an Intel Core H-series processor and NVIDIA RTX graphics for $2700 and up, or in a ConceptD7 Ezel Pro version with an Intel Xeon processor and up to NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000 graphics, with prices starting at $3100.

Both models were 5.5 pound notebooks featuring 4K IPS touchscreen displays, support for Wacom EMR pens and up to 32GB of RAM.

In mid-2021, Acer introduced upgraded models that are expected to be available later this year for $2500 and up.

The 2021 models are available with up to an Intel Core i7-11800H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics or up to an Intel Xeon W-11955M processor and RTX A5000 graphics for the Pro version.

HP Elite Folio (2021)

Not content to let Acer have all the fun, HP introduced this compact 2-in-1 laptop with a pull-forward display at the start of 2021.

Weighing just 2.85 pounds and measuring 11.8″ x 9″ x 0.6″, this convertible notebook/tablet/easel hybrid might be the smallest to date, but it still has a reasonably large 13.5 inch, 1920 x 1280 pixel touchscreen display and support for a Wacom AES pen.

One reason the HP Elite Folio can be so thin and light? It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx 5G processor rather than an Intel or AMD chip. Qualcomm’s ARM-based processors typically consume less power and generate less heat than x86 processors. As the name of this chip suggests, the Elite Folio can also connect to 5G cellular networks.

That said, Windows 10 on ARM is still a bit of a work in progress, so not all apps or features will run as well as they do on computers with x86 chips.

The HP Elite Folio sells for about $1415 and up.

