Nubia’s Red Magic line of gaming smartphones have a mix of gamer aesthetics (like RGB lighting effects) and premium specs like displays with high refresh rates and the fastest processors around. So after launching the Red Magic 6 and Red Magic 6R phones with Snapdragon 888 processors earlier this year, it’s not surprising that Nubia has a new model on the way with a Snapdragon 888+ chip.

The Red Magic 6S Pro is set to go on sale September 27th for at $599/599€/£519 and up.

Prices range from $599 (599€/£519) for a model with a black case and 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage to $699 for a black 16GB/256GB version or $729 for a 16GB/256GB “ghost” version with a transparent body.

In addition to a Snapdragon 888+ processor, the phone has a 6.8 inch 2400 x 1800 pixel display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 720 Hz touch sampling rate, a 5050 mAh battery, a 30W quick charger, and a USB 3.0 Type-C port and 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Red Magic 6S Pro supports WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1 and NFC, and it has a metal frame and glass back cover. The phone has 64MP + 8MP + 2MP rear cameras and an 8MP front-facing camera.

One thing that sets recent Red Magic phones apart from most other smartphones on the market? The cooling system. Nubia covers the battery with copper foil, puts a vapor chamber behind the motherboard, and includes a “turbo fan” for active cooling to help keep the phone from overheating during gaming sessions.

The company says the fan offers enhanced cooling, while a metal cover helps reduce the noise generated by the fan.

Other features include a mappable touchpad area on the back of the phone. This area, called the “M key” lets users trigger up to two different actions by sliding across the touch area.

There are also dual shoulder trigger buttons with a 450 Hz touch sampling rate and response times “as low as 8.3ms.”

Nubia say the phone’s 165 Hz display supports adaptive refresh rates, so it can also support 60 Hz, 90 Hz, or 120 Hz modes. The display supports 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and brightness levels up to 700 nits.

