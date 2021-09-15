Gaming hardware company Razer has been dabbling in the mobile space in recent years, with a line of game controllers designed for smartphones, as well as phone cases, wireless charging pads, and Bluetooth headphones.

So what’s next? Non-slip gloves for your thumbs, apparently.

The new Razer Gaming Finger Sleeve is a set of sleeves designed to fit over your thumbs or other fingers while you play mobile games on a smartphone or tablet. The idea is to save your screen from sweaty fingers, while still allowing your mobile device to detect taps, swipes, and other gestures.

Razer says its finger sleeves, which are made of a combination of nylon, spandex, and “silver fiber fabric,” offer a “smooth, high-sensitivity” fabric in a “lightweight and breathable” design.

They look kind of goofy, but if they prevent oil smudges from marring your screen and/or making your phone too slippery for responsive feedback while gaming, I suppose they could come in handy.

A pair of finger sleeves sells for $10. And since they’re one-size-fits-all, you could buy a second pair if you want to wear them on more than just your thumbs.

