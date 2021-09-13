The Onyx BOOX Mira is a 13.3 inch portable monitor with a 2200 x 1650 pixel E Ink touchscreen display featuring a front-light with adjustable color temperature and adjustable screen refresh rates.

First announced in May, the Mira is now available for purchase from the Onyx BOOX Shop. But with a $800 price tag, it’s not exactly cheap.

E Ink displays are most often associated with devices like eBook readers, since they offer a paper-like reading experience. Text and graphics on an E Ink display are visible using only ambient lighting, so illuminated displays are entirely optional. And while LCD and AMOLED displays can be hard to view in direct sunlight, many E Ink screens look better under the sun.

Many people also find that E Ink displays cause less eye strain than other types of screens.

The trade-off is that most E Ink displays have a limited color palette and slow screen refresh rates. That second part has a silver lining – slow refresh rates mean that video or games don’t always look great on an E Ink display, but since these low-power screens only use electricity when the screen is refreshed, you can often get long battery life from E Ink devices.

Onyx has been making eReaders for years, but now the company is entering the E Ink monitor space with the BOOX Mira. The first model is the 13.3 inch version, which has an E Ink Mobius display with 16 shades of grey and 207 pixels per inch.

The display has a mini HDMI port and two USB Type-C ports, allowing you to connect the monitor to a PC or phone. Onyx says that Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android are officially supported, but there are some limitations – AMD GPUs aren’t yet supported, for example.

The Onyx BOOX Mira weighs about 1.3 pounds and measures just 0.22 inches thick at its thinnest point.

It has a scroll wheel and two physical buttons: one function button plus a screen refresh button that you can press if things look wonky on the display. And you can choose between “normal,” “text, ” “video,” and “slideshow” modes for screen refresh rates optimized for each different kind of content.

Unlike most Onyx devices, the Mira is not designed for use as a standalone device. It doesn’t have its own battery, but instead draws power from the device it’s connected to. And it has a kickstand, allowing you to stand it up on a desk or table rather than holding it in your hands.

While the $800 price tag makes the Mira rather expensive by portable display standards, it’s not like there’s a lot of competition in this space. The closest competitor is probably the Dasung Paperlike, another 13.3 inch E Ink display which also sells for $800 and up.

And the Boox Mira looks like a bargain compared to the upcoming Onyx BOOX Mira Pro. That model features a 154.6 inch, 3200 x 1800 pixel display with built-in stereo speakers and a stand. Onyx says the Mira Pro will be available soon for $1800.

via Notebook Italia

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.