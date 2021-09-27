After launching its first Android TV stick last year, Xiaomi is preparing for round two. A new Xiaomi Mi TV Stick passed through the FCC website today, and while it looks nearly identical to its predecessor, Xiaomi has improved wireless speeds, updated the processor, and added support for new features.

There’s no word on when the new Mi TV Stick will be available or how much it will cost, but it will enter an increasingly crowded field of small, cheap media streaming devices. The new Mi TV Stick will go head-to-head with similar media streamers including the Chromecast with Google TV, onn UHD Streaming Device, Roku Streaming Stick 4K, and the Amazon Fire TV Stick line of devices.

The new Mi TV Stick has an Amlogic S905Y4 processor, which is a quad-core ARM Cortex-A35 processor with 850 MHz ARM Mali-G31 MP2 graphics.

That actually seems like a downgrade from the S905Y2 processor used in the previous-gen. That chip had the same GPU, but featured a quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 CPU, which means the new model might actually be a little slower.

But Xiaomi says its new Mi TV Stick can still support Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and DTD HD content, among other things. The FCC documents also don’t mention how much memory the stick has – last year’s model was available in two versions. Models with 1GB of RAM topped out at 1080p video playback while 2GB versions could handle 4K video.

The remote control for the new model looks pretty much the same as last year’s version, with a direction pad, a few navigation keys, dedicated Netflix and Amazon Prime video buttons, volume keys, and a Google Assistant button.

Xiaomi will ship the new Mi TV Stick with a 5V/1A power adapter, a USB cable for charging, and a short HDMI extender cable for use in situations where there may not be room to plug the stick directly into the HDMI port of your television.

The new Xiaomi Mi TV Stick features support for Bluetooth Low Energy (the remote control has a Bluetooth logo on the back) and WiFi 5, with WiFi data transfer speeds up to 866.7 Mbps.

