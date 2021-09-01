AMD’s Ryzen 7 5700G processor is a 65-watt, 8-core, 16-thread chip with support for CPU speeds up to 4.6 GHz and 8-core Radeon integrated graphics with support for GPU speeds up to 2 GHz. And it’s the processor that will power the upcoming MINISFORUM EliteMini X500 small form-factor desktop computer.

That will make the X500 the most powerful MINISFORUM computer to date… although not by a very wide margin.

Last month MINISFORUM introduced the Deskmini HX90, a 7.7″ x 7.5″ x 2.4″ desktop computer powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor. That’s a 45-watt laptop chip with a lower base CPU clock speed, but a higher GPU frequency.

Benchmarks suggest the Ryzen 7 5700G comes out ahead in terms of both single-core and multi-core performance, but it’s only about 5% faster than the Ryzen 9 5900HX. So if you’re trying to decide between the two Ryzen 5000 series mini PCs from MINISFORUM, you might just want to grab whichever one is cheaper or choose the one that has the design best suited to your needs.

While detailed specs aren’t available for the X500 yet, MINISFORUM has released a picture showing that the only front-facing port is a 3.5mm audio jack, for example, while the MINISFORUM HX90 front panel has mic and headphone jacks, a USB 3.0 Type-A port, and a USB-C port.

The back of the HX90 has two HDMI ports, two DisplayPort outputs, additional mic and headphone jacks, a 2.5 Gbps Ethernet port, and four more USB 3.0 Type-A ports.

MINISFORUM HX90 image gallery

More details about the upcoming MINISFORUM X500 mini PC should be available closer to launch.

via MinisforumClub, AndroidTVBox, and TechTimes

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

