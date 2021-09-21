This summer Microsoft released a PC Health Check app that was supposed to make it easy for you to see if your computer was compatible with Windows 11. But at the time the app wasn’t very accurate or informative, so Microsoft removed the download link.

Now it’s back, and it actually seems to tell you what you need to know if you’re considering upgrading to Windows 11.

The new PC Health Check App actually began rolling out to members of the Windows Insider preview program a little while ago, but now it’s available for anyone to use. Just visit the Windows 11 website and find the download link near the bottom of the page where it says “Check for compatibility.”

Install and run the app and it will check your system specs and provide some information about your computer. And if you click the “check now” button it will not only tell you if your system meets the minimum system requirements for Windows 11, it’ll also tell you why or why not.

Among other things, you need a computer that has:

Supports Secure Boot

TPM 2.0 enabled

A supported Intel, AMD, or Qualcomm processor

At least 4GB of RAM

At least 64GB of storage

Note that the app seems to only count the disk that your operating system is installed on as storage. I’ve got a 256GB SSD and a 512GB SSD in my laptop, but the app only reported information about the smaller one because that’s the one that Windows 10 is installed on. But unless you’ve got Windows installed on a 32GB SSD, it shouldn’t be a problem for most folks.

Windows 11 will begin rolling out as a free update for eligible PCs starting October, although it will be a phased rollout some some users might not get it until next year.

