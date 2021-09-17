Microsoft is holding an event on September 22 when the company is expected to introduce next-gen hardware including new Surface Book, Surface Pro, and Surface Go devices.

We’ve already got a good idea of what to expect from the budget-friendly Surface Go 3 tablets, thanks to several recent leaks. But now a Thai retailer called Shopee has posted product pages for the Surface Go 3, complete with pictures and detailed specs for the upcoming tablets.

According to Shopee, the new tablet will look nearly identical to the Surface Go 2. It’s the same size and shape, and has the same display, speakers, cameras, and wireless capabilities. But the listings do confirm that Microsoft is giving its entry-level tablets a processor upgrade… albeit a modest one.

The Surface Go 3 is expected to be available with a choice of Intel Pentium 6500Y or Core i3-10100Y processors, which is a step up from the Pentium 4425Y and Core m3-8100Y processors used for the Surface Go 2 in terms of base and boost speeds for the CPU and graphics.

TDP Cores / Threads Base / Boost Freq GPU Base / Boost Freq Core i3-10100Y (Surface Go 3) 5W 2 / 4 1.3 GHz / 3.9 GHz 300 MHz / 1 GHz Core m3-8100Y (Surface Go 2) 5W 2 / 4 1.1 GHz / 3.4 GHz 300 MHz / 900 MHz Pentium 6500Y (Surface Go 3) 5W 2 / 4 1.6 GHz / 3.4 GHz 300 MHz / 900 MHz Pentium 4425Y (Surface Go 2) 6W 2 / 4 1.7 GHz / N/A 300 MHz / 850 MHz

These are still 14nm chips that are part of Intel’s low-power “Amber Lake Y” lineup, so don’t expect the same level of performance you’d get from an 11th-gen “Tiger Lake” processor, but the both the entry-level and top tier Surface Go 3 should be a little faster than their predecessors.

Here’s a run-down on the specs for the new tablet. Note that Microsoft may also plan to launch a WiFi + cellular model, but that’s not currently shown at the Shopee website.

Surface Go 3 specs Display 10.5 inch PixelSense Display

1920 x 1280

220 pixels per inch

3:2 aspect ratio

1500:1 contrast ratio

10-point multi-touch CPU Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y

Intel Core i3-10100Y GPU Intel UHD Graphics 615 RAM 4GB / 8GB Storage 64GB eMMC

or

128GB SSD Rear camera 8MP with autofocus Front camera 5MP Ports USB-C

3.5mm audio

microSD card Wireless WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.0 Sensors Ambient light sensor

Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Magnetometer Audio Dual microphone

2 watt stereo speakers with Dolby Audio Dimensions & weight 245 x 175 x 8.3 mm

640 grams

Given the modest spec bump, I suspect Microsoft will keep the same $399 starting price it has for the Surface Go 2 when the new models launch in the United States. But prices on the Shopee website range from the equivalent of about $450 for a model with a Pentium 6500Y processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage, to $675 for a Core i3-10100Y/8GB/128GB model.

via WinFuture

