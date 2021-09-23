Chinese PC maker Maxtang’s new MTN-TL50 is a small form-factor desktop computer that measures about 5.1″ x 5″ x 2″ and which is powered by an 11th-gen Intel Tiger Lake-U series processor.

The Maxtang MTN-TL50 will be available with processor options ranging from an Intel Celeron 6305 chip to a Core i7-1165G7 processor. And under the hood, it supports up to 64GB of RAM and has room for an M.2 2280 SSD and/or a 2.5″ SATA 3 hard drive or SSD.

The computer has two HDMI 2.0 ports, a Gigabit Ethernet port, two USB 3.2 Type-A ports, two USB 2.0 ports, and a USB-C port, plus mic and line jacks. There’s also an M.2 card for WiFi and Bluetooth, although the company’s product page is vague about exactly which versions of those wireless standards are supported.

Maxtang says the system has an aluminum enclosure and it’s compatible with VESA mounts, allowing you to attach the computer to the back of a monitor or TV.

The company hasn’t announced pricing or availability details yet. But it’s interesting to see yet another Intel NUC-style mini PC with 11th-gen chips ready to hit the streets… just as Intel is getting ready to launch its 12th-gen processor lineup.

via AndroidTVBox.eu and Alibaba

