There’s no shortage of PC docking stations that allow you to connect your laptop to a display, keyboard, mouse, and other peripherals with a single cable. But the new Logi Dock from Logitech is one of the first I’ve seen that also features a built-in speaker and microphone system as well as meeting control buttons for managing Zoom, Google Meet, or Microsoft Teams calls.

That hardware comes at a price though – Logitech says the Logi Dock will cost $399 when it goes on sale later this month.

Measuring 6.4″ x 5.18″ x 3.34″ and weighing about 2.1 pounds, the Logi Dock won’t take up too much space on a desk. But it could cut down on a bit of clutter by allowing you to run a single USB-C cable from your laptop to the dock, while leaving the dock plugged into other peripherals.

The dock’s USB-C port supports 100-watt power delivery, which should be enough to charge most modern laptops aside from higher-end gaming or workstation-class models with high-power graphics cards.

Other ports include HDMI 1.4b and DisplayPort 1.4, allowing you to connect up to two 4K displays with 60 Hz refresh rates, and total of five more USB ports for peripherals:

1 x USB 3.1 Type-A (5Gbps data and 7.5W charging)

1 x USB 3.1 Type-A (5Gbps data and 4.5W charging)

1 x USB 3.1 Type-C (5 Gbps data and 7.5W charging)

2 x USB 3.1 Type-C (5 Gbps data and 4.5W charging)

There’s also support for Bluetooth synchronization, allowing you to use the dock as a Bluetooth speaker. And speaking of the speaker, it has a 2.17 inch (55mm) driver and supports 60 Hz to 20 kHz frequency response.

Logitech equips the dock with an array of 6 microphones with beam-forming technology and 65 Hz – 8 kHz frequency response which should be able to pick up your voice from across a room and which will probably sound fine for video conferencing, but which might not be ideal for recording vocals for you next album or podcast.

There’s also an LED light on the bottom of the dock that will illuminate to let you know if an upcoming meeting is about to begin, and you can join by tapping a button. Other buttons allow you to mute your microphones, toggle your computer’s camera on or off, or end a call.

press release

