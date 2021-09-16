You don’t need a particularly powerful computer to run Windows 11. But you do need one with a relatively recent processor featuring a Trusted Platform Module because Microsoft is making TPM one of the minimum system requirements for security purposes.

Until recently one way to get around that was by installing Windows 11 Preview builds in a virtual machine. But starting with the Preview build rolling out today, that no longer works – virtual machines need to support TPM too or you won’t be able to install Windows 11 or update from an older build to version 22000.194 or later.

In other recent tech news from around the web, it turns out the new iPad mini is a little slower than the iPhone 13 despite having the same processor (because it’s an underclocked version in the tablet), Jolla has released an update to their Linux-based Sailfish OS for mobile devices, and more bad news for Locast.

Windows 11 TPM requirement now extends to virtual machines, which means that starting with Preview Build 22000.194, you’ll effectively need VMWare Workstation Pro or the Windows 10 Pro/Enterprise Hyper-V Manager (unless other VMs add TPM support).

⚠️Upgrading to 22458 from 22454 in a VM requires TPM. This hasn’t been the case so far in Windows 11’s development. pic.twitter.com/XygljvroFQ — Xeno (@XenoPanther) September 15, 2021

Both the iPhone 13 and the new iPad mini have Apple A15 processors, despite the phones starting at $699 and the tablets starting at $499. But benchmark results suggest the iPad mini has an underclocked version that scores about 2-8% lower in some tests.

Locast, which had allowed users in select markets to stream broadcast TV for an inexpensive “donation,” suspended operations earlier this month after losing a court case. Now a permanent injunction shuts it down for good (unless it appeals & wins).

Jolla releases Sailfish OS 4.2 “Verla.” The latest version of this mobile-friendly, Linux-based operating system for smartphones and tablets has a reworked sharing system, improved single-hand navigation for tall-screen devices, better support for multi-camera phones, and many bug fixes.

Mozilla FPN adds support for custom DNS servers and “multi-hop’ allowing you to route your data through two VPN servers rather than just one.

KDE releases Plasma 25th Anniversary Edition Beta, a pre-release build of the latest open source desktop environment (also known as Plasma 5.23). It brings new Wayland features, a faster Discover app center, theme updates, and performance improvements.

Harman, a company best known for its audio products, is launching a new line of charging gadgets under the InfinityLab brand, starting with Wall chargers, power banks, and wireless charging stands.

