Google’s Pixel 6 smartphone is set to ship soon, as is the company’s Android 12 software. And while Google has already given us a pretty good idea of what the phone will look like, the company hasn’t said too much about special features… like the new Google Tensor processor that makes will make this the first phone to ship with a Google-designed processor rather than a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip.

But the leaks are strong with this phone, and the folks at xda-developers has us covered with a bunch of details concerning Google’s next flagship.

In other recent tech news from around the web, Pine64’s monthly update includes the latest details on upcoming accessories for the company’s Linux-friendly smartphone plus new companion apps for its open source smartwatch. Nintendo finally lets you use Bluetooth headphones with the Nintendo Switch, four years after the console first launched. And Xiaomi’s latest inexpensive fitness tracker is getting a global launch.

