Windows 11 begins rolling out to the public on October 5th, but folks in the Windows Insider program have been beta testing preview builds for months, and Microsoft is continually rolling out new features to insiders. One of the latest… basically broke the operating system.
What Microsoft describes as “an issue with a server-side deployment” caused the Start Menu and Taskbar to crash. As a workaround, Microsoft recommends affected users adjust a Windows registry setting. But what’s really got some folks annoyed is that the “deployment” in question seems to have been a wholly unnecessary ad promoting an optional Microsoft feature.
This is probably as good a time as any to remind folks that the Windows Insider program is basically a chance to beta (or sometimes alpha) test new software before it’s available to the public… but beta testing comes with risks, and it’s probably not a great idea to run a beta version of an operating system on your primary work machine.
But it’s also at least a little troubling to see that even a pre-release build of Windows 11 is configured in such a way that something as simple as an ad could break the operating system.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- Why can an ad break the Windows 11 desktop and taskbar? [Ctrl Blog]
Microsoft broke the taskbar and start menu for preview builds of Windows 11, apparently by pushing a promotional message for Microsoft Teams. There’s a workaround that can be used until a fix is released. Hopefully this won’t happen with Windows 11 stable.
- Apple Exploring RISC-V, Hiring RISC-V ‘High Performance’ Programmers [Tom’s Hardware]
Apple is hiring “RISC-V High Performance Programmer,” suggesting that the company could be considering RISC-V chips for upcoming products. It’s unlikely that Apple will drop ARM anytime soon, but maybe we’ll see RISC-V in coprocessors or niche devices.
- Vivo Imaging Chip V1 Unveiled, to Help Company Improve its Smartphone Cameras [MySmartPrice]
Chinese phone maker Vivo has developed its own custom “Vivo Imaging Chip V1” designed to bring enhanced photography features to upcoming phones… although it’s not entirely clear at this point what it actually does.
- Microsoft Surface Go 3 will have a 10.5 inch display [WinFuture]
Report: Microsoft Surface Go 3 will have the same 10.5 inch, 1920 x 1280 pixel display as the Go 3. But leaked benchmarks suggest it’ll get a processor spec bump with Pentium Gold 6500Y for the entry-level model and Core i3-10100Y for higher-end versions.
