Apple has scheduled an event for next week, where the company is expected to unveil the iPhone 13. It’s likely that a next-gen Apple Watch with a larger screen will also be revealed, and we may see new AirPods as well.
Next-gen MacBook Pro laptops with Apple Silicon are also expected this year, but they might not make an appearance at this month’s event.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- Apple Event Announced: ‘California Streaming’ on September 14 With iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7 Expected [MacRumors]
Apple’s next event takes place September 14, and the company is expected to introduce new iPhone and Apple Watch hardware. Other stuff like next-gen AirPods and/or MacBook Pro hardware could be announced too, but some of those things might be coming later.
- How to run any app on the Galaxy Z Flip 3’s cover screen [xda-developers]
Hackers figure out how to run widgets, web browsers, and even an app launcher on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 cover display (the tiny one meant for showing notifications when the phone is folded in half).
- Introducing Microsoft Start [Microsoft Start]
Microsoft has rebranded its news products as Microsoft Start, will offer personalized news through a standalone website, a mobile app, MS Edge new tab pages, and through the News and Interests flyout in the Windows 10 taskbar (as well as a Win11 widget).
- Waydroid documentation [Waydroid]
Waydroid allows you to run Android apps on Linux phones or PCs by installing the Android-based LineageOS in a container that provides direct access to necessary hardware. It’s work-in-progress software, but now there’s official documentation with information about compiling and using Waydroid.
- More GPD-XP handheld game console details (and a peek at the crowdfunding campaign)[@softwincn]
GPD has released a preview of the crowdfunding page for the upcoming GPD-XP handheld Android game console with a 6.8″ display, MTK Helio G95 processor, 6GB RAM/128GB storage, and modular controller design. No word on pricing yet though.
