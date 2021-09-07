Apple has scheduled an event for next week, where the company is expected to unveil the iPhone 13. It’s likely that a next-gen Apple Watch with a larger screen will also be revealed, and we may see new AirPods as well.

Next-gen MacBook Pro laptops with Apple Silicon are also expected this year, but they might not make an appearance at this month’s event.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Coming soon!!

Pre view page released!

Any thing you want to know about XP, please checkhttps://t.co/gONXvkb3AI

And official website pagehttps://t.co/RENSxTx4hT#GPDXP #indoegogo pic.twitter.com/aZDD45f6it — GPD Game Consoles (@softwincn) September 6, 2021

