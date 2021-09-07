Apple has scheduled an event for next week, where the company is expected to unveil the iPhone 13. It’s likely that a next-gen Apple Watch with a larger screen will also be revealed, and we may see new AirPods as well.

Next-gen MacBook Pro laptops with Apple Silicon are also expected this year, but they might not make an appearance at this month’s event.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

You can also find the latest news about open source phones by following our sister site LinuxSmartphones on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.