Microsoft is has announced it’ll hold an event on September 22 to show off “what’s next” from the company, and it’s widely expected to be a hardware event. Maybe that means the Surface Duo 2 will become official. Maybe it’s time for the company to update its Surface Book 2-in-1 laptop. An updated Surface tablet seems likely, given the image Microsoft is using to promote the event.
Or maybe Microsoft will actually manage to have some surprises that haven’t already been leaked. We’ll find out in a few weeks.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- Microsoft announces a new Surface hardware event for September 22 [MSPowerUser]
Microsoft has scheduled an event for September 22, when the company is expected to unveil next-gen Surface hardware.
- Thanks for Testing Windows 11, Now Leave [Thurrott]
Windows 11 has stricter minimum system requirements than we’ve seen from Microsoft in years, and many older PCs (and some new ones) won’t qualify for the free upgrade. But Windows Insiders have been able to beta test pre-release builds… until now.
- Windows 11-compatible drivers could arrive on Intel’s EOL Kaby Lake G with Radeon RX Vega M [Neowin]
Remember that time when Intel released a handful of chips with AMD Radeon integrated graphics? Intel discontinued the Kaby Lake G family in 2019, but if you have one of the few PCs to sport one, a graphics driver update is on the way… and Win11 support.
- Qualcomm adds Bluetooth Lossless Audio Technology to Snapdragon Sound [Qualcomm]
Qualcomm adds support for aptX Lossless Audio to its Snapdragon Sound bag of tricks. Coming later this year, it brings CD-quality, 16-bit, 44.1 kHz lossless audio over 1 Mbps Bluetooth connections. Lossy 24-bit/96 kHz audio is also available.
- Pixel 3 and 3 XL phones are getting stuck in EDL Mode and seemingly bricked [Android Police]
A bug is causing some Pixel 3 & 3 XL phones to reboot into EDL (Emergency Download) mode and then get stuck there, effectively making them useless. Google is investigating, but since the phones were launched in 2018 most are out of warranty by now.
- Linux on the Framework Laptop [Framework]
Framework’s modular, repairable laptop is designed to be compatible with Linux and OpenBSD, but some hardware (including the processor, wireless card, and fingerprint reader) require Linux kernel 5.12 or newer. Here’s more guidance from Framework.
