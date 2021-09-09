Android 12 is coming within weeks, and ahead of launch Google has released a fifth and final beta, which is also effectively a release candidate, meaning that unless some major bugs need fixing, it’s basically what will roll out to Google Pixel phones and other supported devices soon.

In other recent tech news from around the web, another day, another new processor from MediaTek. Marvel has updated its Marvel Unlimited app that offers access to thousands of back-issues of the company’s comics for $10 per month (or $69 per year), and the first smartphone dock designed specifically for Google Meet video conferencing has arrived… and with a $200 price tag, I’m not sure anyone will actually buy one.

Appcessori Debuts Rayz Rally Pro, Designed for Google Meet [press release]

Rayz Rally Pro is a portable smartphone dock with a mic, speaker, and support for rapid charging. Designed for use with Google Meet, it basically makes supported iPhone and Android phones into little video conferencing devices. Available now for $200.

MediaTek Announces Kompanio 900T to Enhance Computing Experiences for Tablets and Notebooks [MediaTek]

MediaTek introduces Kompanio 900T processor for tablets and notebooks. It’s an octa-core chip with 2 x Cortex-A78 cores and 6 x Cortex-A55 cores plus Mali-G68 graphics, support for 120 Hz displays, LPDDR5 memory, and UFS 3.1 storage.

Dive Into the All-New, All-Different Marvel Unlimited [Marvel]

Marvel Unlimited gets a redesigned app as well as new titles designed exclusively for a new the new Infinity Comics format, optimized for phones and tablets.

Android 12 Beta 5 update, official release is next! [Android Developers]

Google releases Android 12 Beta 5, which is effectively a release candidate for the next major build of Android, set to launch publicly within the next few weeks. It’s also the first Android 12 beta to support the Pixel 5a.

Android 12 Beta 5 update: Here’s everything that’s new! [xda-developers]

Some unannounced changes in Android 12 Beta 5 include an updated design for Google Clock (with Android 12’s Material You design/theming), Device Controls on the lock screen, a faster search bar in the Pixel Launcher, and more.

You can also find the latest news about open source phones by following our sister site LinuxSmartphones on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

