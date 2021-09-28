Amazon introduced a new 15 inch smart display that can hang on your wall today, along with a new robot that’s basically a smart display on wheels, and a weird new thing that kids can use to make video calls while playing games at the same time, or something. But that’s not all. The company has also introduced a new $80 fitness tracker called the Halo View that has an AMOLED display and support for sleep tracking and blood oxygen measurements.

In other recent tech news from around the web, Fairphone, a company that makes repairable phones using ethically-sourced materials, is launching a new phone this week and details keep leaking ahead of schedule. And Wendy’s also seems to be launching a phone… albeit a limited edition one that seems to be part of a publicity stunt.

Amazon launches Halo View fitness tracker (and new fitness and nutrition services) [Amazon]

Amazon Halo View is an $80 fitness tracker with a display (unlike the last one). It has an AMOLED screen, up to 7 days battery life, BT 5.0, swim-proof design, and support for sleep scores & blood oxygen levels. A $4/month subscription is required for some features, but customers will get a 1-year subscription for no additional charge. 

Amazon and Disney Introduce ‘Hey, Disney!’ [Amazon]

Amazon and Disney introduce “Hey, Disney!” voice assistant. Coming in 2022, it’s basically a Disney version of Alexa that offers “over 1,000” interactions with Disney characters using an Echo device.

Fairphone 4 specs leaked [WinFuture]

More Fairphone 4 details leaked: a 5G phone with 6.3 inch, 2340 x 1080 pixel IPS LCD HDR-capable display, Snapdragon 750G, 6 to 8GB RAM, 128GB to 256GB storage, microSD support, dual 48MP cameras (primary + ultrawide) & removable 3905 mAh battery.

The Wendy’s Phone [@WendysCanada]

So, umm… apparently the Wendy’s Phone is a thing. Probably a limited edition thing just made for the purposes of this contest/publicity stunt. But still a thing. With a 6.4 inch display, 3 rear cameras and “Hey, Wendy” hotword for the voice assistant.

