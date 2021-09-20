Intel’s 12th-gen Core processors, code-named “Alder Lake” will combine high-performance CPU cores and high-efficiency cores in order to balance performance and power consumption. Details have a way of leaking though, and FanlessTech has posted a list of Alder Lake-T processors, which are expected to be 35-watt chips for low-power desktops.

In other tech news from around the web, Raspberry Pi has raised some money from investors, while revealing that it shipped more PCs in 2020 than any other year to date. Apple has released new versions of iOS, iPadOS, and watchOS. And there are more hints that Google is working to optimize Android for foldables (possibly including the company’s own upcoming foldable devices.

35W desktop Alder Lake [FanlessTech]

Details about Intel’s upcoming 35-watt Alder Lake-T chip lineup leaked, with models ranging from a 4-core/8-thread Core i3-1200T with UHD 730 graphics to a 16-core, 24-thread Core i9-12900T with UHD 770 graphics.

Raspberry Pi attracts $45m after lockdowns fuel demand for PCs [The Telepgraph]

Raspberry Pi sold 7.1 little, low-power computers last year, the most to date. Since 2012 the company has shipped more than 42 million PCs to 100+ companies.

iOS 15 is available today [Apple]

iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and watchOS 8 are out today, with support for portrait mode and spatial audio in FaceTime calls, support for FaceTime on Android or Windows (via the web), Focus for less distractions, on-device Live Text processing, and more.

OnePlus 2.0 – The Next Step of Our Journey [OnePlus]

OnePlus won’t ship a OnePlus 9T this year. Meanwhile, the company is working to merge its OxygenOS software with Oppo’s ColorOS. The new “integrated OS” will debut with the next OnePlus flagship in 2022, but it will also be rolled out to older devices in upcoming software updates.

Android 12.1 will improve the foldable phone experience likely in preparation for the Pixel Fold [xda-developers]

Android 12 could launch within weeks. Up next? Android 12.1. Clues found in AOSP code suggest it’ll bring features designed for foldables, including a tasbkar that spans across the bottom of two apps running in split-screen, fold animations, and more.

LibreOffice 8.0 UI Mockup [Mastering LibreOffice]

Free and open source office suite LibreOffice could be getting a redesign featuring tabs (that work much like browser tabs, but for documents) and other user interface tweaks. Prefer the old layout? You can toggle between the new and old UI.

Google Calendar widgets finally get a button to quickly add events [xda-developers]

The Google Calendar widget for Android finally lets you quickly add a calendar event without opening the full app.

Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook and follow @LinuxSmartphone on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news on open source mobile phones.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

