The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro is a 4.6 pound notebook with a 16 inch touchreen display (with optional support for a 120 Hz display panel) and support for up to a 45 watt AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics.

Set to go on sale in October for $1449 and up, the notebook supports up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. It’s not exactly a high-end gaming laptop or a mobile workstation-class computer, but it’s a fairly compact option for someone looking for a jack-of-all-trades machine that could do a bit of both.

The Yoga Slim 7 Pro, which will sold as the IdeaPad Slim 7 Pro outside of North America, supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 and has two USB 3.2 Type-A ports, a USB Type-C port, a headset jack, HDMI port, and SD card reader.

Lenovo says the laptop’s 75Wh battery is good for up to 12.5 hours of run time, but since the CPU, GPU, and other hardware have a combined TDP of 80 watts, I wouldn’t expect to come anywhere near that maximum battery life when playing games or running other applications that take full advantage of the computer’s full horsepower.

The computer does support Lenovo Rapid Charge Boost for fast charging though.

Other features include a 2.5K resolution display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 100% sRGB color gamut, and up to 500 nits of brightness, a number pad to the right of the keyboard, and Dolby Atmos audio.

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro will be available in two color options: Cloud Grey or a darker Storm Grey.

