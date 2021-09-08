The Lenovo Smart Clock line of devices are some of the smallest, most affordable smart displays powered by Google Assistant. Now the company has introduced a new Lenovo Smart Clock 2 that has a 4 inch touchscreen display, 3W front-firing speakers, and a wireless charging dock that lets you power the display and recharge your phone, smartwatch, or other gadgets with a single USB cable.

That could come in handy if you’re planning to put the Smart Clock on your nightstand. But if you’d rather save space you can also plug a power cable right into the clock itself. The Smart Clock 2 was announced in June, and it’s now available for $90 from stores including Best Buy and Home Depot.

For the most part, the new Smart Clock 2’s specs are similar to those for the first-gen model. Both feature MediaTek MT8167S processors,1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage, 4 inch IPS LCD displays, and dual-band WiFi. Both also have soft touch fabric covering their bodies.

But Lenovo says the Smart Clock 2’s new shape allows for better sound thanks to forward-facing speakers. And there’s no longer a USB-A port on the back that you can use to supply power to your phone or other gadgets.

Instead, the Smart Clock 2 comes with a wireless charging dock, which is basically a flat charging pad with pogo pins on one side that connect to the bottom of the Smart Clock, and a + symbol on the other that gives you an idea of where to place your gadgets for wireless charging. Lenovo says the charging pad can deliver 5 watts, 7.5 watts, or 10 watts of power.

It also has a USB-A port, so you can plug gadgets into the charging base for wired charging.

The Smart Clock 2 comes in a choice of blue, grey, or black color options.

This article was originally published June 28, 2021 and last updated September 8, 2021.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

