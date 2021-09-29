As expected, Lenovo introduced five new laptops for the Chinese market today, all of which are set to ship with Windows 11 after Microsoft launches the new operating system next week.

The Lenovo Yoga 13s Ryzen Edition is the smallest of the bunch, but it packs a fair amount of horsepower into a small body. The laptop is up for pre-order in China and set to begin shipping October 5th.

Lenovo’s Yoga 13s Ryzen Edition laptop features a 13.3 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel display with 100% sRGB color gamut and Dolby Vision support. Under the hood the notebook has an AMD Ryzen 5 5600U processor, 16GB of LPDDR4x-4266 memory, a 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD and a 50Wh battery.

The notebook comes with a 65W USB-PD charger and it has two USB Type-C ports and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Other features include stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos sound, WiFi 6, a backlit keyboard, and Windows Hello-compatible IR camera with support for face recognition.

The laptop measures 13.8mm (about 0.54 inches) thick and weighs 1.22kg (about 2.69 pounds).

There’s no word on if or when the Lenovo Yoga 13s Ryzen Edition will be available outside of China, but customers in that country can pre-order one for ¥4,799 (about $740), which is ¥400 ($60) off the suggested list price.

Lenovo’s other new laptops include:

Lenovo Xiaoxin Air 14 Plus (2021, Intel) – 3.1 pound laptop with Intel Core i5-1155G7/NVIDIA MX450/2.2K display/56.5Wh battery/16GB RAM/512GB storage for ¥5,499 ($850)

– 3.1 pound laptop with Intel Core i5-1155G7/NVIDIA MX450/2.2K display/56.5Wh battery/16GB RAM/512GB storage for ¥5,499 ($850) Lenovo Xiaoxin Air 14 Plus (2021, AMD) – Same as above, but with Ryzen 5 5600U or Ryzen 7 5800U for ¥4,399 (680) or ¥4,799 ($740)

– Same as above, but with Ryzen 5 5600U or Ryzen 7 5800U for ¥4,399 (680) or ¥4,799 ($740) Lenovo Xiaoxin Pro 14 (2021, Intel) – 14 inch, 2880 x 1800, 90 Hz display/Core i5-11320H/16GB/512GB/61Wh battery for ¥5,299 ($820)

– 14 inch, 2880 x 1800, 90 Hz display/Core i5-11320H/16GB/512GB/61Wh battery for ¥5,299 ($820) Lenovo Xiaoxin Pro 14 (2021, AMD) – Same as above, but with Ryzen 5 5600H or Ryzen 7 5800H for ¥4,999 ($770) or ¥5,399 ($830)

via Lenovo (Weibo) and GizmoChina

