The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 Carbon is a 2.4 pound notebook with a 14 inch, 2880 x 1800 pixel OLED display featuring a 90 Hz refresh rate, support for up to an AMD Ryzen 7 5800U processor, and optional support for NVIDIA GeForce MX450 graphics.

Unveiled during Lenovo’s annual Tech World event, the IdeaPad Slim 7 Carbon will be available in the US this October with prices starting at $1290. The laptop is also expected to be sold globally, but it’ll be called the Yoga Slim 7 Carbon in markets outside of North America.

Lenovo’s new thin and light laptop measures 14.9mm (0.58 inches) at its thinnest point, and has a carbon fiber and aluminum alloy chassis. It’s powered by a 61Wh battery with support for rapid charging – Lenovo says you can plug in the notebook for 15 minutes to get up to 3 hours of battery life, although battery life will probably vary depending on what you’re asking the notebook to do.

The laptop features four front-facing speakers, an IR camera with support for Windows Hello face recognition, and dual noise-cancelling microphones.

Overall Lenovo packed a lot into a compact notebook. But one thing the company didn’t have room for was a lot of ports. The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 Carbon has a headset jack and three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports.

While a dedicated HDMI port or a USB-A port would be nice, at least those USB Type-C ports are versatile: two of them can be used for charging or video output, thanks to support for USB Power Delivery and DisplayPort 1.4 functionality.

